Woodside Energy Group Ltd is an Australia-based global energy company. The Company's segments include Australia, International and Marketing. The Australia segment is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquified natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate and natural gas liquids in Australia. The International segment is engaged in exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate and natural gas liquids in international jurisdictions outside of Australia. The Marketing segment is engaged in marketing, shipping and trading of the Companyâs oil and gas portfolio. The Companyâs projects include Pluto LNG, the North West Shelf Project, Macedon, Shenzi, and Greater Angostura. Macedon is an offshore gas field located approximately 75km west of Onslow, Western Australia. The Greater Angostura field is an offshore conventional oil and gas field located 38km northeast of Trinidad.

