July 22 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy on Monday said it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire U.S.-based Tellurian including its owned and operated U.S. Gulf Coast Driftwood LNG development for an implied enterprise value of $1.2 billion. (Reporting by Ayushman Ojha Editing by Chris Reese)
Woodside Energy Group Ltd
Equities
WDS
AU0000224040
Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|29.21 AUD
|-1.05%
|+0.93%
|-5.96%
|Jul. 21
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|29.21 AUD
|-1.05%
|+0.93%
|37.1B
|0.571 USD
|-7.32%
|-7.90%
|477M
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-5.96%
|37.1B
|+6.70%
|293B
|-1.48%
|134B
|+57.69%
|130B
|+11.32%
|74.88B
|+6.86%
|74.28B
|+5.73%
|55.97B
|+5.86%
|46.87B
|+32.49%
|36.64B
|+5.39%
|29.96B
