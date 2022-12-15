Australia's parliament approves gas price cap, $1 bln energy relief

MELBOURNE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australia's parliament on
Thursday passed legislation setting a price cap on natural gas
for one year and providing A$1.5 billion ($1.03 billion) in
relief for households and small businesses hit by soaring energy
costs due to Russia's war in Ukraine.
The government won support from the Greens Party to pass the
legislation, which met with fierce opposition from the gas
industry but was supported by manufacturers and the Australian
Workers' Union, after agreeing to provide funding in its next
budget to help low-income households switch from gas to
electricity.
The price cap will apply to new wholesale gas sales by east
coast producers. At A$12 per gigajoule (GJ), it is less than
half the average short-term price of A$26/GJ in the third
quarter, according to data from research group EnergyQuest.
The law also clears the way for the government to regulate
gas sales when producers and buyers fail to agree on a contract
price. That provision had been strongly criticised by suppliers
into Australia's east coast market, including global majors
Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell Plc.
"This is a very modest package of a modest intervention
that's required because of the extraordinary circumstances,"
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Sky News.
Details of the new pricing regime, to be based on production
costs plus a "reasonable" rate of return, are due to be worked
out by February.
Gas producers and analysts have warned that the new law will
lead to market chaos, with producers already withholding offers
of supply while they assess its impact.
"This Soviet-style policy is a form of nationalisation,"
said Kevin Gallagher, chief executive of Australia's no.2
independent gas producer Santos Ltd.
"Because of its actions today, this winter or the one after,
the federal government will have to decide between rationing gas
and breaking LNG export contracts," Gallagher said in emailed
comments on Thursday.
The Australian Workers' Union, which represents
manufacturing workers and had pushed for the legislation, lauded
the new law and said gas exporters were exaggerating the
negative consequences.
"The Albanese Government and the crossbenchers are to be
commended for seeing through the hyperbolic nonsense of the
exporters and legislating in the national interest," Daniel
Walton, the union's National Secretary, said in a statement
after the bill passed.
Along with capping gas prices, the government last week
lined up the states of New South Wales and Queensland to cap the
price of coal sold to power plants at A$125 per tonne.
($1 = 1.4571 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edmund Klamann)