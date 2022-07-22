Australia to consider indigenous objections to $3 bln urea plant

MELBOURNE, July 22 (Reuters) - Australia's environment
minister said on Friday she is considering an indigenous group's
request to scrap a planned A$4.5 billion ($3.1 billion)
fertiliser plant due to concerns about its potential impact on
ancient indigenous rock art.
Two members of the Murujuga indigenous group this week wrote
the two-month-old Labor government asking it to prevent Perdaman
Chemicals and Fertilisers from starting construction on the urea
plant on the Burrup Peninsula, which has received works
approvals from the Western Australia state government.
The group wants the federal government to evaluate the
project's potential impact on indigenous heritage, with the aim
of ultimately blocking it.
"I will carefully consider the application. I have made no
decision," Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Friday.
She said she has been advised that Perdaman does not plan to
begin work at the site within the next few weeks.
The state government said the project, expected to take two
years to complete and to produce more than 2 million tonnes of
urea a year at full production, could proceed if certain rock
art was removed from the area. The indigenous group, however,
opposes disturbing the site.
The Burrup Peninsula already houses several industrial
plants but also holds more than a million rock carvings, some
more than 40,000 years old, which have been nominated for a
UNESCO World Heritage listing.
Murujuga women Raelene Cooper and Josie Alec have been
pressing the current and previous federal governments to assess
the effects on ancient rock art from emissions from the proposed
fertiliser plant and from other facilities on the Burrup
Peninsula, including Woodside Energy Group's Pluto LNG
plant.
Woodside has a 20-year deal to supply gas to Perdaman's new
plant from its offshore Scarborough project, which is under
construction and will feed the Pluto plant.
The Murujuga women said in a July 18 letter to Plibersek
that "the Perdaman project constitutes a completely
inappropriate act of desecration of one of the most important
Aboriginal cultural sites in Australia".
Perdaman Chairman Vikas Rambal declined to comment before
the minister has made a decision.
Woodside Chief Executive Meg O'Neill directed queries on the
urea plant to Perdaman.
