Australian shares end higher on hopes of slower Fed rate hikes

*
Miners and energy stocks lag on the benchmark
*
Technology stocks gain for fifth straight week
*
Financials advance over 2% for the week
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher for
the fourth straight session on Friday, as gains in financials
and technology stocks on hopes of slower interest rate hikes
overshadowed losses in mining and energy companies.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.2% higher at 7,256.5.
The benchmark rose 0.3% on Thursday. The benchmark index ended
1.5% higher for the week.
"This week's ASX 200 movement was a clear reflection of
optimism, stemming from a little softer hawkish position in U.S.
Federal Reserve's minutes and some fears stemming from a rise in
COVID-19 cases in China...," Kalkine Group Chief Executive
Officer Kunal Sawhney said.
"The feeling that the Fed and other central banks would now
look to balance economic growth and their mandate to rein in
inflation is growing stronger with each passing day."
Investor sentiment remained bullish as after months of
hawkish monetary policy tightening rhetoric, the Fed in its
November policy meeting hinted at slower rate hikes going
forward.
Technology stocks rose 0.5% to hit a seven-week
level, recording a fifth straight weekly jump.
Banking stocks, too, added 0.8%, hitting an about
six-month high, with all of the so-called 'Big Four' banks
trading in the positive territory. Financials rose about 2% for
the week.
Separately, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
said it had earmarked A$100 billion ($67.67 billion) to help
customers lower carbon emissions by 2030, as it looks to
accelerate its transition to net zero.
Miners, however, fell 1.2%, snapping a three-session
rally even as iron ore futures extended rally on Beijing's fresh
support measures for the property sector. For the week, the
sector ended 0.2% higher.
For the day, BHP Group, Rio Tinto and
Fortescue Metals Group fell between 0.8% and 0.9%
Energy stocks dipped 0.3%, with sector major
Woodside Energy falling 0.7%.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5%
to 11,382.56.
($1 = 1.4778 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)