July 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares rebounded on Tuesday with banks and miners leading the gains, while market participants globally awaited U.S. inflation data for cues on when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% to 7,814.900 by 0039 GMT after closing 0.8% lower on Monday.

Along with the U.S. consumer price report due on Thursday, investors were also awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate on Tuesday and the House on Wednesday that could give more cues on the likely direction of rates.

In Sydney, financials gained 0.6%, with the "Big Four" banks up between 0.4% and 1%.

Mining stocks rose as much as 0.8%, with traders awaiting Chinese inflation data due on Wednesday for further direction.

BHP Group rose 0.4%, while Rio Tinto was up 1.1%.

Energy stocks gained 0.5%, with Woodside Energy up 0.3%.

Healthcare stocks rose 0.4%, while real estate stocks gained 0.5%.

Information technology stocks advanced as much as 0.5% after their U.S. peers closed higher overnight.

Among individual stocks, auto parts seller Bapcor fell as much as 4.3% and was on track for its worst session since May 7, after the company rejected Bain Capital's $1.2 billion takeover offer.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat as of 0039 GMT, ahead of a central bank policy decision on Wednesday.

The country's central bank is expected to cling onto its cash rate, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)