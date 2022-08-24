Inpex, Woodside, TotalEnergies win Australian offshore acreage for carbon capture studies

* Inpex-led jv gets Bonaparte CCS assessment permit
* Woodside wins Browse CCS assessment permit
* Inpex wants CCS for 'carbon neutral' LNG, hydrogen
MELBOURNE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australia has awarded Japan's
Inpex Corp, France's TotalEnergies and
Woodside Energy Group offshore acreage permits for
assessing carbon emissions storage as the government pushes to
speed up emissions reductions.
While environmental groups say carbon capture and storage
(CCS) has yet to work effectively and will prolong the use of
fossil fuels, the Labor government sees it as essential to
slashing emissions by 2050.
At the same time as announcing the award of the CCS permits,
the government also invited bids for new offshore oil and gas
exploration acreage, which it said was important for securing
energy supplies.
"Australia has the capacity to continue to be an energy
export leader, at the same time as developing a domestic
offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) industry," Resources
Minister Madeleine King said in a statement.
Inpex, Woodside and TotalEnergies jointly won a permit for
an area in the Bonaparte Basin and Woodside won a permit in the
Browse Basin, both off northwestern Australia, where Woodside is
looking to develop the country's biggest untapped offshore gas
prospect but only if it can do so profitably with CCS.
"Australia is ideally placed to become a world leader in
this emerging industry, with large, stable offshore geological
formations for greenhouse gas storage," King said.
Inpex, with a 53% stake, said it would be the operator of
the Bonaparte CCS assessment joint venture.
"Acquiring this permit provides an exciting opportunity to
prove up a large-scale carbon storage site in northern
Australia, with the potential to become one of the largest CCS
projects in the world," Inpex President Director Australia
Hitoshi Okawa said in a statement.
Inpex runs the Ichthys LNG project, Australia's
fourth-largest LNG project, co-owned by TotalEnergies, and is
counting on using CCS to help cut emissions from its operations
and produce "carbon neutral" LNG.
Down the track, CCS could be used for "blue hydrogen", Okawa
said. Blue hydrogen is produced using gas, with the carbon
emitted in the process captured and stored.
"If and when the demand for hydrogen increases and CCS has
been demonstrated at scale, INPEX plans to gradually shift to
blue hydrogen production," he said at the NT Resources Week
conference in the city of Darwin, run by Informa.
