Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Woodside Energy Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDS   AU0000224040

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

(WDS)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11 2022-08-29 am EDT
35.35 AUD   -1.67%
08/28Australian shares slip on Powell comments, Fortescue drags on subdued earnings
RE
08/25Bechtel - Pluto Train 2 LNG project to deliver economic benefits for Western Australia
AQ
08/24East Timor expects Australia to back Greater Sunrise gas development via Timor
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Woodside 1st Half Profit Rises to $1.64 Billion, Sharply Raises Dividend

08/29/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By David Winning


SYDNEY--Woodside Energy Group Ltd. sharply raised its interim dividend, offering shareholders an early benefit from its recent acquisition of BHP Group Ltd.'s petroleum business.

Perth-based Woodside said its net profit totaled US$1.64 billion for the six months through June, well above the US$317 million reported at the corresponding stage of 2021. On an underlying basis, the company said its profit totaled US$1.82 billion.

Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of US$1.09 per share, up from US$0.30 a year ago.

"The dividend payout is based on 80% of underlying net profit plus 80% of the merger completion payment adjusted for working capital, equivalent to returning approximately 81% of free cash flow," said Chief Executive Meg O'Neill.

Last month, Ms. O'Neill told The Wall Street Journal that confidence in the company's financial position had been a factor in the decision to terminate discussions over the sale of equity in the Sangomar oil field development in Senegal.

The BHP transaction has transformed Woodside into one of the world's ten-largest producers of liquefied natural gas and management is targeting more than US$400 million in annual savings from integrating assets, with the full benefit set to be captured in 2024.

The deal's completion coincided with a period of elevated oil and gas prices as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fueled concerns around the security of energy supply. While prospects of a global economic downturn as central banks tackle inflation have recently begun to weigh on sentiment, the price of Brent crude--the global benchmark--remains up 35% on a year earlier.

The benefit of higher prices was evident in Woodside's recent quarterly activities report. Woodside said its crude oil fetched an average price of US$110 a barrel in its fiscal second quarter, while the average realized price for its liquefied natural gas output was US$13.8/mmBtu. Combined with a 60% increase in production, the higher prices helped to drive Woodside's second-quarter sales revenue to US$3.44 billion, up 44% on the prior three months.

Woodside produced 54.9 million barrels of oil equivalent in its fiscal first half and it is targeting output of between 145 million and 153 million barrels of oil equivalent across the year as a whole.


Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1912ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -1.45% 42.19 Delayed Quote.30.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.44% 105.05 Delayed Quote.29.28%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.00% 876.001 Real-time Quote.27.29%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.24% 530.4174 Real-time Quote.23.73%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.48% 435.0127 Real-time Quote.148.50%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD -1.67% 35.35 Delayed Quote.63.93%
WTI 4.14% 96.796 Delayed Quote.23.36%
All news about WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
08/28Australian shares slip on Powell comments, Fortescue drags on subdued earnings
RE
08/25Bechtel - Pluto Train 2 LNG project to deliver economic benefits for Western Australia
AQ
08/24East Timor expects Australia to back Greater Sunrise gas development via Timor
RE
08/24Australian shares snap two days of losses aided by resources stocks
RE
08/24TotalEnergies, INPEX and Woodside Join Forces to Develop a Major Offshore CO2 Sequestra..
CI
08/24Inpex, Woodside, TotalEnergies win Australian offshore acreage for carbon capture studi..
RE
08/24WOODSIDE ENERGY : Pluto Train 2 Project to deliver economic benefits for Western Australia
PU
08/23Inpex, Woodside, TotalEnergies win Australian offshore acreage for carbon capture studi..
RE
08/23Australian shares rise on energy and mining boost
RE
08/23Woodside Energy Group Ltd Reports Operating Results for the First Half of 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 702 M - -
Net income 2022 4 698 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 617 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,51x
Yield 2022 9,61%
Capitalization 46 313 M 46 313 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 684
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Woodside Energy Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 24,39 $
Average target price 24,83 $
Spread / Average Target 1,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meg ONeill Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graham Tiver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Daniel Kalms Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Fiona Hick Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD63.93%47 265
CONOCOPHILLIPS55.33%142 733
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.23%73 004
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION153.71%68 325
CNOOC LIMITED33.25%64 965
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38.75%63 984