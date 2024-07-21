By David Winning

SYDNEY--Woodside Energy said it would acquire Tellurian and its proposed liquefied natural gas development in the southern U.S. for around $900 million, doubling down on demand for a fuel used in power generation as the world pivots away from coal.

Australia-based Woodside said on Monday that it has agreed to buy Tellurian, which owns the planned Driftwood LNG development near Lake Charles, Louisiana, for $1.00 per share in cash.

The deal for Tellurian deepens Woodside's commitment to the U.S. where it majority owns the Shenzi oil-and-gas field, about 120 miles off the coast of Louisiana. It also plans to invest $5 billion in new energy projects by 2030, including a proposed hydrogen project in Oklahoma.

"Having a complementary U.S. position would allow us to better serve customers globally and capture further marketing optimization opportunities across both the Atlantic and Pacific Basins," said Woodside Chief Executive Meg O'Neill.

