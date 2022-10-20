Woodside Energy : ACN 004 898 962 - Form 6-K

THIRD QUARTER REPORT FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Delivering reliable production
• Delivered record production of 51.2 MMboe (557 Mboe/day), up 52% from Q2 2022.
• Delivered record sales volume of 57.1 MMboe, up 59% from Q2 2022.
• Delivered record revenue of $5,858 million, up 70% from Q2 2022.
• Achieved a portfolio average realised price of $102 per barrel of oil equivalent.
• Sold 24% of produced LNG at prices linked to gas hub indices.
• Upgraded full-year 2022 production guidance to 153 - 157 MMboe.
Executing major projects
• Commenced fabrication of subsea flowlines for the Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 projects in Western Australia, which combined are now 21% complete.
• Commenced the subsea installation campaign for the Sangomar Field Development offshore Senegal, which is now 70% complete.
Investing in growth
• Issued tenders for major scopes of work for the Trion oil development offshore Mexico in preparation for a potential final investment decision (FID) in 2023.
• Signed long-term marketing agreements to increase exposure to Atlantic Basin LNG and to provide LNG to the undersupplied European market.
• Received multiple greenhouse gas assessment permits for future carbon capture and storage opportunities.
• Awarded a contract to purchase electrolysers for the proposed H2OK hydrogen project in Oklahoma.
Delivering merger synergies
• Completed the design and implementation of the post-merger organisation.
• Initiated an exit of the Orphan Basin exploration licences offshore eastern Canada.
Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said production and revenue rose in the third quarter, reflecting the first full three months of contribution from the former BHP petroleum business.
"This is our first full quarter following the merger and these results demonstrate the new, expanded Woodside is delivering what we promised: safe, reliable energy from a more diverse portfolio.
"Production for the period was 51.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), up 52% from the second quarter and more than twice the level in the corresponding period of last year.
"Strong operational performance across the combined portfolio has allowed us to upgrade our full-year production guidance to 153 - 157 MMboe.
"Our investment in the Pluto-KGP Interconnector is creating significant value, enabling the acceleration of 2.3 MMboe of Pluto gas using available production capacity at the Karratha Gas Plant.
"Sales volume for the third quarter climbed 59% from the preceding three months to 57.1 MMboe. Revenue increased 70% to $5,858 million, reflecting both higher sales volume and average portfolio realised price, which rose 7% to $102 per barrel of oil equivalent.
"Work on our major projects progressed to plan. The first stage of the Pluto Train 2 construction accommodation village in Karratha has been completed and fabrication of the subsea flowlines for the development of Scarborough commenced.
"Overall, the Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 projects combined were 21% complete at the end of the quarter and remain on track for targeted first LNG cargo in 2026.
"At Sangomar the subsea installation campaign began in September and development drilling progressed, with six of the planned 23 wells now complete. The project was 70% complete at quarter end with first oil targeted for the second half of 2023.
"Two long-term marketing deals signed during the quarter will strengthen Woodside's trading position in the Atlantic Basin. Woodside entered into a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Uniper Global Commodities to supply LNG from our global portfolio from 2023 into Europe, where buyers are urgently seeking alternatives to Russian gas. We also signed an SPA for supply from the proposed Commonwealth LNG export facility in Louisiana.
"We announced plans for the Hydrogen Refueller @H2Perth, a self-contained hydrogen production, storage and refuelling station, which would assist in stimulating the hydrogen economy in Western Australia.
"We also awarded a contract in October for electrolysers for the proposed H2OK hydrogen project, a significant milestone towards our targeted final investment decision in 2023. Front-end engineering design activities for H2OK are well advanced.
"Woodside's plans to build carbon capture and storage capability progressed during the quarter with the award of a greenhouse gas assessment permit over the Calliance field in August. We are also participating in joint ventures which were awarded greenhouse gas assessment permits in the Northern Carnarvon and Bonaparte basins.
"We took decisive action to initiate an exit from our exploration position in the Orphan Basin, offshore Canada, consistent with our exploration focus on clear pathways to commercialisation," she said.
Comparative performance at a glance
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Change %
Q3 2021
Change %
Production
MMboe
Mboe/day
51.2 557
33.8 371
51.7
22.2 241
131.0
Sales
MMboe
57.1
35.8
59.3
26.0
119.6
Revenue
$ million
5,858
3,438
70.4
1,574
272.2
Development activities
Scarborough and Pluto Train 2
•
Construction works for Pluto Train 2 progressed safely and the first stage of the construction accommodation village in Karratha, Western Australia, was completed in August 2022.
•
Pipeline manufacturing is 46% complete.
•
Fabrication of the subsea flowlines commenced in August 2022.
•
Assessment by regulators of secondary environmental approvals continued for offshore execution activities.
•
The projects combined were 21% complete at the end of the period and are targeting first LNG cargo in 2026.
Sangomar Field Development Phase 1
•
The subsea installation campaign began in September 2022.
•
The development drilling program progressed with six of 23 wells completed.
•
Construction and conversion activities for the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility progressed in preparation for the planned relocation of the facility to Singapore in Q4 2022 to complete the topsides integration and commissioning.
•
The project was 70% complete at the end of the period and first oil is targeted for the second half of 2023.
Mad Dog Phase 2
•
The operator is working through project commissioning issues, which will delay start up until 2023. Woodside will provide an update as further information becomes available.
Trion
•
Woodside continued to optimise the execution and contracting plans in preparation for a potential FID in 2023.
•
The floating production unit (FPU) bid package was issued to prospective contractors and other key scopes of work bid packages will be issued in Q4 2022 in order to provide cost and schedule predictability to support FID.
•
The field development plan (FDP) has matured and engagements are planned with the regulator ahead of FDP submission in 2023.
Browse
•
Woodside was awarded a greenhouse gas assessment permit over the Calliance field in August 2022 and technical work for a carbon capture and storage solution is maturing.
•
The final Environment Impact Statement was published in September 2022.
Sunrise
•
The Sunrise Joint Venture and Australian and Timor-Leste Governments held the third Greater Sunrise trilateral meeting for this year to progress a new production sharing contract (PSC).
Operational overview
Production
•
Woodside achieved a significant increase in production in Q3 2022 compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to the contribution of the former BHP Petroleum (BHPP) assets for the full quarter and the completion of planned turnarounds at several assets.
Subsea tie-back projects
•
In Western Australia, the drilling and completions campaign for the Xena-02 well was completed and ready for start-up (RFSU) remains on track for Q4 2022. The Pyxis Hub project was 97% complete at the end of the period.
•
Drilling commenced for the second development well of the Shenzi North project in the Gulf of Mexico. The project was 30% complete at the end of the period and is targeting first oil in 2024.
Bass Strait
•
Woodside's Bass Strait production has responded positively to challenging market conditions by continuing to meet demand in the east coast gas market.
•
The Gippsland Basin Joint Venture (GBJV) executed a long-term supply agreement with BOC for the supply of 60,000 tonnes per annum of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the GBJV's Longford Gas Conditioning Plant. The CO2 will be captured and transformed into products for use in the food, beverage, hospitality, manufacturing and medical industries.
Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative
•
Woodside was the first Australasian company to sign the Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative, committing to strive to reach near-zero methane emissions from its operated assets by 2030.
New energy
Ammonia supply chain
•
Woodside signed a joint research agreement to undertake a feasibility study into the development of an ammonia supply chain from Australia to Japan. Other parties to the agreement include Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Hokuriku Electric Power Company, Kansai Electric Power Company, Tohoku Electric Power Company, and Hokkaido Electric Power Company. This is consistent with our approach of collaborating along the value chain to create early markets for our new energies products.
Hydrogen Refueller @H2Perth
•
Woodside announced plans for a proposed self-contained hydrogen production, storage and refuelling station, located in the Rockingham Industry Zone in Western Australia.
H2OK
•
Woodside awarded a contract to Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS in October 2022 for alkaline electrolyser equipment with capacity of 60 tonnes per day of liquid hydrogen. H2OK is designed for 90 tonnes per day.
•
FEED activities were 84% complete at the end of the period.
Carbon management
•
Woodside was awarded greenhouse gas assessment permits to progress carbon capture and storage (CCS) evaluation work:
•
off the north west coast of Western Australia, as part of the Northern Carnarvon Basin CCS Joint Venture
•
off the north western coast of the Northern Territory, as part of the Bonaparte CCS Assessment Joint Venture.
Marketing
Commonwealth LNG
•
Woodside announced the conversion of its non-binding heads of agreement with Commonwealth LNG into two binding LNG sale and purchase agreements (SPAs).
•
The SPAs are for the supply of 2.0 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG over 20 years from Commonwealth's LNG export facility under development in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Woodside's offtake obligation can be reduced or even eliminated as Commonwealth achieves increasing thresholds of offtake commitments from other buyers. Woodside also has an option to purchase an additional 0.5 Mtpa of LNG. The SPAs will become fully effective upon the satisfaction of customary conditions including an affirmative FID on the project.
Uniper Global Commodities SE
•
Woodside entered into a flexible long-term SPA with Uniper Global Commodities SE to supply LNG from its global portfolio into Europe, including Germany, for a term up to 2039 commencing in January 2023.
•
The quantity of LNG to be supplied under the new SPA is up to twelve cargoes per year, equivalent to more than 0.8 Mtpa. Supply from September 2031 is conditional upon Uniper finalising its long-term strategic capacity bookings in north west Europe, expected by March 2023.
Corporate activities
Hedging
•
As at 30 September 2022, Woodside has placed oil price hedges for:
•
approximately 17.5 MMboe of 2022 production at an average price of $74.6 per barrel of which approximately 11.6 MMboe has been delivered
•
approximately 21.8 MMboe of 2023 production at an average price of $74.5 per barrel.
•
Woodside also has a hedging program for Corpus Christi LNG volumes to protect against downside pricing risk. These hedges are Henry Hub and Title Transfer Facility (TTF) commodity swaps. As at 30 September 2022 and as a result of hedging and term sales, approximately 78% of Corpus Christi volumes for the remainder of 2022, approximately 72% of 2023 volumes and approximately 28% of 2024 volumes have reduced pricing risk.
•
The year-to-date value of hedged positions to 30 September 2022 is a post-tax expense of approximately $500 million. Hedging losses will be included in "other expenses" in the full-year financial statements.
Investor Briefing Day 2022
•
Woodside's Investor Briefing Day 2022 will be held in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, 1 December 2022, commencing at 09.30 AEDT / 06.30 AWST (16.30 CST on Wednesday, 30 November 2022).
Production summary
Three months ended
Year to date
Sep
2022
Jun
2022
Sep
2021
Sep
2022
Sep
2021
AUSTRALIA
LNG
North West Shelf
Mboe
9,694
5,826
4,566
20,132
15,599
Pluto3
Mboe
12,458
12,328
10,082
34,112
29,878
Wheatstone
Mboe
2,556
1,645
2,432
6,609
7,867
Total
Mboe
24,708
19,799
17,080
60,853
53,344
Pipeline gas
Bass Strait
Mboe
6,481
2,353
-
8,834
-
Other4
Mboe
3,389
1,692
602
5,834
1,904
Total
Mboe
9,870
4,045
602
14,668
1,904
Crude oil and condensate
North West Shelf
Mbbl
1,750
1,104
743
3,660
2,570
Pluto3
Mbbl
990
967
756
2,702
2,267
Wheatstone
Mbbl
494
277
519
1,192
1,796
Bass Strait
Mbbl
1,229
441
-
1,670
-
Macedon
Mbbl
1
-
-
1
-
Ngujima-Yin
Mbbl
1,464
2,275
1,916
5,137
5,199
Okha
Mbbl
653
444
448
1,522
1,064
Pyrenees
Mbbl
601
223
-
824
-
Total
Mboe
7,182
5,731
4,382
16,708
12,896
NGL5
North West Shelf
Mbbl
324
228
117
733
370
Pluto3
Mbbl
52
60
-
118
-
Bass Strait
Mbbl
1,554
503
-
2,057
-
Total
Mboe
1,930
791
117
2,908
370
Total Australia
Mboe
43,690
30,366
22,181
95,137
68,514
NB: Future reporting will combine the crude oil and condensate lines for Macedon and Pyrenees. This will apply from the Fourth Quarter 2022 Report.
3
Q3 2022 includes 2.35 MMboe of LNG, 0.09 MMboe of condensate and 0.05 MMboe of NGL, Q2 2022 includes 2.51 MMboe of LNG, 0.10 MMboe of condensate and 0.06 MMboe of NGL and Q3 YTD 2022 includes 5.17 MMboe of LNG, 0.20 MMboe of condensate and 0.12 MMboe of NGL processed at the Karratha Gas Plant (KGP) through the Pluto-KGP Interconnector.
4
Includes the aggregate Woodside equity domestic gas production from all Western Australian projects.
5
Natural gas liquids (NGL) include LPG, ethane, propane and butane.
Three months ended
Year to date
Sep
2022
Jun
2022
Sep
2021
Sep 2022
Sep
2021
INTERNATIONAL
Pipeline gas
Atlantis
Mboe
115
87
-
202
-
Mad Dog
Mboe
20
10
-
30
-
Shenzi
Mboe
84
25
-
109
-
Trinidad & Tobago
Mboe
2,102
829
-
2,931
-
Total
Mboe
2,321
951
-
3,272
-
Crude oil and condensate
Atlantis
Mbbl
1,257
987
-
2,244
-
Mad Dog
Mbbl
838
411
-
1,249
-
Shenzi
Mbbl
2,452
765
-
3,217
-
Trinidad & Tobago
Mbbl
365
150
-
515
-
Other6
Mbbl
81
27
-
108
-
Total
Mboe
4,993
2,340
-
7,333
-
NGL7
Atlantis
Mbbl
87
66
-
153
-
Mad Dog
Mbbl
31
16
-
47
-
Shenzi
Mbbl
126
37
-
163
-
Total
Mboe
244
119
-
363
-
Total International
Mboe
7,558
3,410
-
10,968
-
Total production
Mboe
51,248
33,776
22,181
106,105
68,514
NB: Future reporting will combine the pipeline gas lines for Atlantis, Mad Dog and Shenzi, and the NGL lines for Atlantis, Mad Dog and Shenzi. This will apply from the Fourth Quarter 2022 Report.
6
Overriding royalty interests held in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) for several producing wells.
7
Natural gas liquids (NGL) include LPG, ethane, propane and butane.
Product sales
Three months ended
Year to date
Sep
2022
Jun
2022
Sep
2021
Sep
2022
Sep
2021
AUSTRALIA
LNG
North West Shelf
Mboe
8,441
5,616
3,740
19,069
14,591
Pluto8
Mboe
11,862
11,094
9,379
32,389
29,507
Wheatstone9
Mboe
2,898
1,464
2,514
6,883
7,189
Total
Mboe
23,201
18,174
15,633
58,341
51,287
Pipeline gas
Bass Strait
Mboe
6,564
2,194
-
8,758
-
Other
Mboe
3,436
1,629
609
5,813
1,903
Total
Mboe
10,000
3,823
609
14,571
1,903
Crude oil and condensate
North West Shelf
Mbbl
2,140
1,018
682
3,776
2,014
Pluto8
Mbbl
838
1,828
990
3,138
2,160
Wheatstone
Mbbl
325
354
403
968
1,797
Bass Strait
Mbbl
1,435
333
-
1,768
-
Ngujima-Yin
Mbbl
1,502
2,436
1,825
5,274
5,098
Okha
Mbbl
1,298
619
-
1,917
810
Pyrenees
Mbbl
502
-
-
502
-
Total
Mboe
8,040
6,588
3,900
17,343
11,879
NGL10
North West Shelf
Mbbl
701
-
-
701
358
Pluto8
Mbbl
-
-
-
-
-
Bass Strait
Mbbl
1,999
213
-
2,212
-
Total
Mboe
2,700
213
-
2,913
358
Total Australia
Mboe
43,941
28,798
20,142
93,168
65,427
8
Processing of volumes commenced at the Karratha Gas Plant via the Pluto-KGP Interconnector in 2022.
9
Includes periodic adjustments reflecting the arrangements governing Wheatstone LNG sales of 0.09 MMboe in Q3 2022, 0.06 MMboe in Q2 2022, -0.40 MMboe in Q3 2021, -0.03 MMboe in Q3 YTD 2022 and -0.60 MMboe in Q3 YTD 2021.
10
Natural gas liquids (NGL) include LPG, ethane, propane and butane.
Three months ended
Year to date
Sep
2022
Jun
2022
Sep
2021
Sep
2022
Sep
2021
INTERNATIONAL
Pipeline gas
Atlantis
Mboe
118
95
-
213
-
Mad Dog
Mboe
19
11
-
30
-
Shenzi
Mboe
77
21
-
98
-
Trinidad & Tobago
Mboe
2,118
836
-
2,954
-
Other11
Mboe
9
3
-
12
-
Total
Mboe
2,341
966
-
3,307
-
Crude oil and condensate
Atlantis
Mbbl
1,466
883
-
2,349
-
Mad Dog
Mbbl
891
379
-
1,270
-
Shenzi
Mbbl
2,636
718
-
3,354
-
Trinidad & Tobago
Mbbl
443
204
-
647
-
Other11
Mbbl
77
28
-
105
-
Total
Mboe
5,513
2,212
-
7,725
-
NGL12
Atlantis
Mbbl
96
67
-
163
-
Mad Dog
Mbbl
37
18
-
55
-
Shenzi
Mbbl
143
39
-
182
-
Trinidad & Tobago
Mbbl
-
-
-
-
-
Other11
Mbbl
4
2
-
6
Total
Mboe
280
126
-
406
-
Total International
Mboe
8,134
3,304
-
11,438
-
MARKETING
LNG
Trading13
Mboe
5,023
3,741
5,858
12,102
14,453
Total
Mboe
5,023
3,741
5,858
12,102
14,453
Total Marketing
Mboe
5,023
3,741
5,858
12,102
14,453
Total sales
Mboe
57,098
35,843
26,000
116,708
79,880
NB: Future reporting will combine the pipeline gas lines for Atlantis, Mad Dog and Shenzi, and the NGL lines for Atlantis, Mad Dog and Shenzi. This will apply from the Fourth Quarter 2022 Report.
11
Overriding royalty interests held in the GOM for several producing wells.
12
Natural gas liquids (NGL) include LPG, ethane, propane and butane.
13
Purchased LNG volumes sourced from third parties.
Revenue (US$ million)
Three months ended
Year to date
Sep
2022
Jun
2022
Sep
2021
Sep
2022
Sep
2021
AUSTRALIA
North West Shelf
1,081
523
244
2,240
751
Pluto14
1,716
1,286
642
3,831
1,572
Wheatstone15
300
160
162
727
493
Bass Strait
656
232
-
888
-
Macedon
41
16
-
57
-
Ngujima-Yin
162
288
146
598
393
Okha
124
67
-
191
54
Pyrenees
69
1
-
70
-
INTERNATIONAL
Atlantis
134
109
-
243
-
Mad Dog
81
44
-
125
-
Shenzi
249
83
-
332
-
Trinidad & Tobago
143
66
-
209
-
Other16
7
3
-
10
-
Marketing (trading) revenue17
1,043
511
337
2,033
674
Total sales revenue
5,806
3,389
1,531
11,554
3,937
Processing revenue
50
42
36
127
106
Shipping and other revenue
2
7
7
10
24
Total revenue
5,858
3,438
1,574
11,691
4,067
Realised prices
Three months ended
Three months ended
Units
Sep
2022
Jun
2022
Sep
2021
Units
Sep
2022
Jun
2022
Sep
2021
LNG produced18
$/MMBtu
19.1
13.8
9.7
$/boe
117
87
56
LNG traded19
$/MMBtu
32.7
21.5
9.9
$/boe
207
137
58
Pipeline gas
$/boe
49
57
17
Oil and condensate
$/bbl
95
115
77
$/boe
95
115
77
NGL
$/bbl
48
48
-
$/boe
48
48
-
Average realised price
$/boe
102
95
59
Dated Brent
$/bbl
101
114
73
JCC (lagged three months)
$/bbl
111
86
67
WTI
$/bbl
91.6
108.4
70.6
JKM
$/MMBtu
36.0
31.3
13.2
TTF
$/MMBtu
50.9
31.6
12.6
14
Q3 YTD 2022 includes $38 million and Q3 YTD 2021 includes $32 million relating to Pluto volumes delivered into a Wheatstone sales commitment. These amounts will be included within other income in the financial statements rather than operating revenue.
15
Q3 2022 includes $10 million, Q2 2022 includes $5 million, Q3 2021 includes -$25 million, Q3 YTD 2022 includes -$5 million and Q3 YTD 2021 includes -$36 million, recognised in relation to periodic adjustments reflecting the arrangements governing Wheatstone LNG sales. These amounts will be included within other income/(expenses) in the financial statements rather than operating revenue.
16
Overriding royalty interests held in GOM for several producing wells.
17
Values include cargoes from Corpus Christi, third party trades and the joint venture partners' share of Pluto upside cargoes under the transitional marketing arrangements agreement (TMAA).
18
Realised prices include the impact of periodic adjustments reflecting the arrangements governing Wheatstone LNG sales.
19
Excludes any additional benefit attributed to produced LNG through third-party trading activities.
Expenditure (US$ million)
Three months ended
Year to date
Sep
2022
Jun
2022
Sep
2021
Sep
2022
Sep
2021
Exploration and evaluation expense
Exploration and evaluation expensed20
181
27
11
215
99
Permit amortisation
5
2
-
8
2
Total
186
29
11
223
101
Capital expenditure
Exploration and evaluation capitalised21,22
101
5
99
111
223
Oil and gas properties
1,056
748
622
2,561
1,218
Total
1,157
753
721
2,672
1,441
Trading costs
727
442
1,517
Key project expenditure (US$ million)
Three months ended
Year to date
Sep
2022
Jun
2022
Sep
2021
Sep
2022
Sep
2021
Capital expenditure
Scarborough and Pluto Train 2
424
332
90
1,190
209
Sangomar
278
207
435
727
775
20
Exploration expense includes the reclassification of well results during the period. Includes $140 million related to the decision to exit the Orphan Basin exploration licences in Canada.
21
Exploration capitalised represents expenditure on successful and pending wells, plus permit acquisition costs during the period and is net of well costs reclassified to expense on finalisation of well results.
22
Project final investment decisions result in amounts of previously capitalised exploration and evaluation expense (from current and prior years) being transferred to oil and gas properties. This table does not reflect the impact of such transfers.
Exploration
Permits and licences
Key changes to permit and licence holding during the quarter ended 30 September 2022 are noted below.
Region
Permits or licence areas
Change in
interest (%)
Current
interest (%)
Remarks
Australia
WA-522-P
(100
)
-
Permit surrendered
Myanmar
AD-1,AD-8
(50
)
-
Relinquished,
formalities pending
Gulf of Mexico
AC 34, AC 35, AC 36, AC 39, AC 78, AC 79, AC 80, AC 81, AC 82, AC 83, AC 125, AC 126, AC 127, AC 170, EB 655, EB 656, EB 699, EB 700, EB 701, EB 742, EB 785, EB 786, EB 830, EB 870, EB 871, EB 872, EB 914, EB 915
(30
)
70
Farm down
Gulf of Mexico
EB 566, EB 567, EB 610, EB 611,
GB 663, GB 664, GB 687
100
100
Lease sale 257
•
The Hoodoo Gulf of Mexico Participation Agreement was executed on 22 August 2022, resulting in Oxy acquiring a 30% interest in 28 blocks operated by Woodside. The Hoodoo-1 well spudded in October 2022.
•
As part of ongoing rationalisation of Woodside's exploration portfolio, Woodside has initiated an exit from operated licence EL1157 (100% equity) in Newfoundland and Labrador, and operated licence EL1158 (100% equity) in the Orphan Basin offshore eastern Canada. The decision to exit these exploration licences is expected to impact 2022 net profit after tax (NPAT) by approximately US$140 million. These costs will be included in "exploration and evaluation expense" in the full-year financial statements.
•
Drilling of the SNE North-2 well offshore Senegal completed in October 2022. The well targeted a near field tie-back opportunity to the under construction Sangomar FPSO facility. The well encountered sub- commercial quantities of hydrocarbons and was plugged and abandoned.
Exploration or appraisal wells drilled
Region
Permit
area
Well
Target
Interest (%)
Spud date
Water
depth (m)
Planned well
depth (m)23
Remarks
Gulf of Mexico
GC 826
Mad Dog SP1 exploration tail
Oil
23.9% Non-operator
N/A24
1,513
8,051
Drilling complete
Gulf of Mexico
GC 609
Shenzi North SN102
Oil
72% Operator
23 July 2022
1,308
9,189
Drilling ongoing
Gulf of Mexico
MC 412
Starman-1
Oil
25% Non-operator
9 June 2022
457
8,327
Drilling ongoing
Senegal
RSSD
SNE North-2
Oil
90% Operator
12 September
2022
762
2,907
Drilling complete25
23
Well depths are referenced to the rig rotary table.
24
Drilling of exploration tail in existing Mad Dog SP1 well commenced 11 July 2022.
25
Drilling completed subsequent to the period. The well encountered sub-commercial quantities of hydrocarbons.
Production rates
Average daily production rates (100% project) for the quarter ended 30 September 2022:
Woodside
share26
Production rate
(100% project, Mboe/d)
Remarks
Sep
2022
Jun
202227
AUSTRALIA
NWS Project
LNG
30.42
%
346
311
Production was higher in Q3 compared to Q2 due to decreased onshore and offshore turnaround activities, RFSU of Lambert Deep in July and a full quarter of GWF-3 production.
Crude oil and condensate
30.45
%
62
59
NGL
31.51
%
12
12
Pluto LNG
LNG
90.00
%
122
120
Crude oil and condensate
90.00
%
11
11
Pluto-KGP Interconnector
LNG
100.00
%
25
28
Crude oil and condensate
100.00
%
1
1
NGL
100.00
%
1
1
Wheatstone
LNG
11.53
%
241
157
Production was higher following completion of the turnaround in Q2 2022.
Crude oil and condensate
15.98
%
34
19
Bass Strait
Pipeline gas
44.93
%
157
161
Crude oil and condensate
48.19
%
28
29
NGL
48.72
%
35
36
Australia Oil
Ngujima-Yin
60.00
%
27
42
Production was lower due to decreased facility reliability.
Okha
50.00
%
14
12
Pyrenees
63.69
%
10
11
Other
Pipeline gas28
37
36
26
Woodside share reflects the net realised interest for the period.
27
Standalone former BHPP assets represented at 100% rates over the month of June only.
28
Includes the aggregate Woodside equity domestic gas production from all Western Australian projects.
Woodside
share29
Production rate
(100% project, Mboe/d)
Remarks
Sep
2022
Jun
202230
INTERNATIONAL
Atlantis
Crude oil and condensate
38.50
%
35
84
Completed approximately seven week planned turnaround.
NGL
38.50
%
2
6
Pipeline Gas
38.50
%
3
7
Mad Dog
Crude oil and condensate
20.86
%
44
58
NGL
20.86
%
2
2
Pipeline Gas
20.86
%
1
1
Shenzi
Crude oil and condensate
64.39
%
41
40
NGL
64.39
%
2
2
Pipeline Gas
64.39
%
1
1
Trinidad & Tobago
Crude oil and condensate
N/A
7
7
Pipeline gas
N/A
57
56
29
Woodside share reflects the net realised interest for the period.
30
Standalone former BHPP assets represented at 100% rates over the month of June only.
