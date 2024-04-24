Woodside Energy Group Ltd is an Australia-based global energy company. The Company's segments include Australia, International and Marketing. The Australia segment engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquified natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate and natural gas liquids in Australia. The International segment engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of pipeline gas, crude oil & condensate and natural gas liquids in international jurisdictions outside of Australia. The Marketing segment engaged in trading of liquified natural gas (non-produced) and optimization activities generating incremental value from produced liquified natural gas via scheduling, shipping and/or contract management. The Companyâs projects include Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf project, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Macedon, Bass Strait, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project and Scarborough and Pluto Train 2.

