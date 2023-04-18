Woodside Energy : Appendix 3G

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 18, 2023

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date WDS ORDINARY FULLY PAID 10,499 24/03/2023 WDS ORDINARY FULLY PAID 31,495 07/03/2023

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement