  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Woodside Energy Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDS   AU0000224040

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

(WDS)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:49:45 2023-04-18 am EDT
33.77 AUD   -2.76%
01:23aWoodside Energy : Appendix 3G
PU
04/17Australian shares edge lower as gold and energy stocks drag
RE
04/13Woodside Energy : Mad Dog Phase 2 Production Start-up
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Woodside Energy : Appendix 3G

04/18/2023 | 01:23am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 18, 2023

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

WDS

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

10,499

24/03/2023

WDS

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

31,495

07/03/2023

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

55004898962

1.3

ASX issuer code

WDS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/4/2023

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

WDSAE : WEP EQUITY RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

WDS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

10,499

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

24/3/2023

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

24/3/2023

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

This relates to vesting of Equity Rights (ERs) under the Woodside Equity Plan.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

10,499

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

WDSAC : VARIABLE PAY RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

WDS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

31,495

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

7/3/2023

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

7/3/2023

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

This relates to vesting of Variable Pay Rights (VPRs) under the Executive Incentive Plan.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

Disclaimer

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 05:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
