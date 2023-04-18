Woodside Energy : Appendix 3G
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
Date of this announcement
Tuesday April 18, 2023
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
WDS
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
10,499
24/03/2023
WDS
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
31,495
07/03/2023
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
55004898962
1.3
ASX issuer code
WDS
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
18/4/2023
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:
securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
WDSAE : WEP EQUITY RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
WDS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
10,499
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
24/3/2023
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
24/3/2023
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
This relates to vesting of Equity Rights (ERs) under the Woodside Equity Plan.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
10,499
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
WDSAC : VARIABLE PAY RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
WDS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
31,495
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
7/3/2023
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
7/3/2023
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
This relates to vesting of Variable Pay Rights (VPRs) under the Executive Incentive Plan.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
Disclaimer
Woodside Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 05:22:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
Analyst Recommendations on WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
Sales 2023
15 043 M
-
-
Net income 2023
4 053 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
3 031 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
10,9x
Yield 2023
6,86%
Capitalization
44 139 M
44 139 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
3,14x
EV / Sales 2024
2,97x
Nbr of Employees
4 427
Free-Float
99,6%
Chart WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
23,25 $
Average target price
24,91 $
Spread / Average Target
7,16%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.