Appendix 3G - Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of unquoted equity securities

Entity name

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

Date of this announcement

Thursday July 11, 2024

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

WDS

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

26,582

05/06/2024

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

55004898962

1.3

ASX issuer code

WDS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/7/2024

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

WDSAE : WEP EQUITY RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

WDS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

26,582

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

5/6/2024

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type? No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

5/6/2024

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

This relates to vesting of Equity Rights (ERs) under the Woodside Equity Plan during the quarter ending 30 June 2024.

Issue details

Number of +securities

26,582

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this notification, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

The figures in parts 4.1 and 4.2 below are automatically generated and may not reflect the entity's current issued capital if other Appendix 2A, Appendix 3G or Appendix 3H forms are currently with ASX for processing.

4.1 Quoted +securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued and quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

WDS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,898,749,771

4.2 Unquoted +securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

WDSAL : RIGHTS

142,099

WDSAE : WEP EQUITY RIGHTS

9,053,240

WDSAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,520,636

WDSAF : SWEP EQUITY RIGHTS

1,534,885

