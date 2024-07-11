Appendix 3G - Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of unquoted equity securities Announcement Summary Entity name WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Date of this announcement Thursday July 11, 2024 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date WDS ORDINARY FULLY PAID 26,582 05/06/2024 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Appendix 3G - Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of unquoted equity securities 1 / 5

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type: ABN
Registration number: 55004898962

1.3 ASX issuer code: WDS

The announcement is: New announcement
Date of this announcement: 11/7/2024

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:
securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description: WDSAE : WEP EQUITY RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description: WDS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted: 26,582

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted: 5/6/2024

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted: 5/6/2024

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type? No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme? Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred: 5/6/2024

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification:
This relates to vesting of Equity Rights (ERs) under the Woodside Equity Plan during the quarter ending 30 June 2024.

Issue details
Number of +securities: 26,582