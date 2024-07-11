Appendix 3G - Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of unquoted equity securities
Entity name
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
Date of this announcement
Thursday July 11, 2024
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
WDS
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
26,582
05/06/2024
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
55004898962
1.3
ASX issuer code
WDS
- The announcement is New announcement
- Date of this announcement
11/7/2024
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:
securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
WDSAE : WEP EQUITY RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
WDS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
26,582
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
5/6/2024
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type? No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
5/6/2024
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
This relates to vesting of Equity Rights (ERs) under the Woodside Equity Plan during the quarter ending 30 June 2024.
Issue details
Number of +securities
26,582
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this notification, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
The figures in parts 4.1 and 4.2 below are automatically generated and may not reflect the entity's current issued capital if other Appendix 2A, Appendix 3G or Appendix 3H forms are currently with ASX for processing.
4.1 Quoted +securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued and quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
WDS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,898,749,771
4.2 Unquoted +securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
WDSAL : RIGHTS
142,099
WDSAE : WEP EQUITY RIGHTS
9,053,240
WDSAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
1,520,636
WDSAF : SWEP EQUITY RIGHTS
1,534,885
Disclaimer
Woodside Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2024 02:16:06 UTC.