We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Consideration amount per +security paid by the entity for the cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? Yes

In what currency is the consideration being paid?

This relates to Equity Rights that were cash-settled under the Woodside Equity Plan during the quarter ending 30 June

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Consideration amount per +security paid by the entity for the cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? Yes

In what currency is the consideration being paid?

This relates to Equity Rights that were cash-settled under the Woodside Equity Plan during the quarter ending 30 June

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Consideration amount per +security paid by the entity for the cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? Yes

In what currency is the consideration being paid?

This relates to Equity Rights that were cash-settled under the Woodside Supplementary Equity Plan during the quarter

This relates to Equity Rights under the Woodside Equity Plan that lapsed during the quarter ending 30 June 2024.

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Consideration amount per +security paid by the entity for the cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? Yes

In what currency is the consideration being paid?

This relates to Performance Rights that were cash-settled under the Executive Incentive Scheme during the quarter

This relates to Performance Rights under the Executive Incentive Scheme that lapsed during the quarter ending 30 June 2024.

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Appendix 3H - Notification of cessation of securities

Part 3 - Issued capital following changes

Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

The figures in parts 3.1 and 3.2 below are automatically generated and may not reflect the entity's current issued capital if other Appendix 2A, Appendix 3G or Appendix 3H forms are currently with ASX for processing.

3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)

Total number of ASX +security code and description +securities on issue WDS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID 1,898,749,771

3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of ASX +security code and description +securities on issue WDSAL : RIGHTS 142,099 WDSAE : WEP EQUITY RIGHTS 9,019,667 WDSAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS 1,402,629 WDSAF : SWEP EQUITY RIGHTS 1,525,866

Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.