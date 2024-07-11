Appendix 3H - Notification of cessation of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday July 11, 2024
Details of +securities that have ceased
Number of
ASX +security
+securities that
The +securities have
Date of
code
Security description
have ceased
ceased due to
cessation
WDSAE
WEP EQUITY RIGHTS
60,155
Other
05/06/2024
WDSAB
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
118,007
Lapse of conditional right to
22/05/2024
securities because the
conditions have not been, or
have become incapable of
being, satisfied
WDSAF
SWEP EQUITY RIGHTS
9,019
Other
05/06/2024
Part 1 - Announcement Details
1.1 Name of +Entity
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
55004898962
1.3
ASX issuer code
WDS
- The announcement is New announcement
- Date of this announcement
11/7/2024
Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased
ASX +Security Code and Description
WDSAE : WEP EQUITY RIGHTS
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
6,190
Reason for cessation
Other
Please provide additional details
This relates to Equity Rights that were cash-settled under the Woodside Equity Plan during the quarter ending 30 June
2024.
Date of cessation
5/6/2024
In what currency is the consideration being paid?
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? Yes
Consideration amount per +security paid by the entity for the cessation
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 27.578600000000
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
ASX +Security Code and Description
WDSAE : WEP EQUITY RIGHTS
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
584
Reason for cessation
Other
Please provide additional details
This relates to Equity Rights that were cash-settled under the Woodside Equity Plan during the quarter ending 30 June
2024.
Date of cessation
5/6/2024
In what currency is the consideration being paid?
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? Yes
Consideration amount per +security paid by the entity for the cessation
USD - US Dollar
USD 18.345300000000
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
ASX +Security Code and Description
WDSAE : WEP EQUITY RIGHTS
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
53,381
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
5/6/2024
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
This relates to Equity Rights under the Woodside Equity Plan that lapsed during the quarter ending 30 June 2024.
ASX +Security Code and Description
WDSAF : SWEP EQUITY RIGHTS
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
9,019
Reason for cessation
Other
Please provide additional details
This relates to Equity Rights that were cash-settled under the Woodside Supplementary Equity Plan during the quarter
ending 30 June 2024.
Date of cessation
5/6/2024
In what currency is the consideration being paid?
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? Yes
Consideration amount per +security paid by the entity for the cessation
USD - US Dollar
USD 18.345300000000
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
ASX +Security Code and Description
WDSAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
78,711
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
22/5/2024
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
This relates to Performance Rights under the Executive Incentive Scheme that lapsed during the quarter ending 30 June 2024.
ASX +Security Code and Description
WDSAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
39,296
Reason for cessation
Other
Please provide additional details
This relates to Performance Rights that were cash-settled under the Executive Incentive Scheme during the quarter
ending 30 June 2024.
Date of cessation
22/5/2024
In what currency is the consideration being paid?
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? Yes
Consideration amount per +security paid by the entity for the cessation
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 28.376400000000
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
Part 3 - Issued capital following changes
Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
The figures in parts 3.1 and 3.2 below are automatically generated and may not reflect the entity's current issued capital if other Appendix 2A, Appendix 3G or Appendix 3H forms are currently with ASX for processing.
3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
WDS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,898,749,771
3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
WDSAL : RIGHTS
142,099
WDSAE : WEP EQUITY RIGHTS
9,019,667
WDSAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
1,402,629
WDSAF : SWEP EQUITY RIGHTS
1,525,866
Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.
