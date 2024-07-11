Appendix 3H - Notification of cessation of securities

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

New announcement

Thursday July 11, 2024

Part 1 - Announcement Details

1.1 Name of +Entity

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

55004898962

1.3

ASX issuer code

WDS

  2. Date of this announcement

11/7/2024

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

ASX +Security Code and Description

WDSAE : WEP EQUITY RIGHTS

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

6,190

Reason for cessation

Other

Please provide additional details

This relates to Equity Rights that were cash-settled under the Woodside Equity Plan during the quarter ending 30 June

2024.

Date of cessation

5/6/2024

In what currency is the consideration being paid?

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? Yes

Consideration amount per +security paid by the entity for the cessation

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 27.578600000000

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

WDSAE : WEP EQUITY RIGHTS

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

584

Reason for cessation

Other

Please provide additional details

This relates to Equity Rights that were cash-settled under the Woodside Equity Plan during the quarter ending 30 June

2024.

Date of cessation

5/6/2024

In what currency is the consideration being paid?

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? Yes

Consideration amount per +security paid by the entity for the cessation

USD - US Dollar

USD 18.345300000000

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

WDSAE : WEP EQUITY RIGHTS

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

53,381

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

5/6/2024

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

This relates to Equity Rights under the Woodside Equity Plan that lapsed during the quarter ending 30 June 2024.

ASX +Security Code and Description

WDSAF : SWEP EQUITY RIGHTS

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

9,019

Reason for cessation

Other

Please provide additional details

This relates to Equity Rights that were cash-settled under the Woodside Supplementary Equity Plan during the quarter

ending 30 June 2024.

Date of cessation

5/6/2024

In what currency is the consideration being paid?

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? Yes

Consideration amount per +security paid by the entity for the cessation

USD - US Dollar

USD 18.345300000000

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

WDSAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

78,711

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

22/5/2024

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

This relates to Performance Rights under the Executive Incentive Scheme that lapsed during the quarter ending 30 June 2024.

ASX +Security Code and Description

WDSAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

39,296

Reason for cessation

Other

Please provide additional details

This relates to Performance Rights that were cash-settled under the Executive Incentive Scheme during the quarter

ending 30 June 2024.

Date of cessation

22/5/2024

In what currency is the consideration being paid?

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? Yes

Consideration amount per +security paid by the entity for the cessation

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 28.376400000000

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Part 3 - Issued capital following changes

Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

The figures in parts 3.1 and 3.2 below are automatically generated and may not reflect the entity's current issued capital if other Appendix 2A, Appendix 3G or Appendix 3H forms are currently with ASX for processing.

3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

WDS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,898,749,771

3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

WDSAL : RIGHTS

142,099

WDSAE : WEP EQUITY RIGHTS

9,019,667

WDSAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,402,629

WDSAF : SWEP EQUITY RIGHTS

1,525,866

Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.

