  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Woodside Energy Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDS   AU0000224040

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

(WDS)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:08:38 2023-05-04 am EDT
33.07 AUD   +1.35%
05/03Woodside Energy : Appendix 3Z (Ryan)
PU
05/03Woodside Energy : Appendix 3Z (Haynes)
PU
05/03Woodside Energy : Appendix 3X (Minas)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Woodside Energy : Appendix 3X (Minas)

05/03/2023 | 11:33pm EDT
Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Woodside Energy Group Ltd

ABN 55 004 898 962

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Angela Arthur Minas

Date of appointment

28 April 2023

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Number & class of Securities

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 03:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
