Woodside Energy : Appendix 3Z (Haynes)

Appendix 3Z
Rule 3.19A.3
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Woodside Energy Group Ltd
ABN
55 004 898 962
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Christopher Michael Haynes
Date of last notice
3 March 2023
Date that director ceased to be director
28 April 2023
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
N/A
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
CPU Share Plans Pty Ltd as trustee of the Non-Executive Directors' Share Plan
Number & class of securities
16,624 ordinary fully paid shares
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
