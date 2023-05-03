Woodside Energy : Appendix 3Z (Ryan)

Appendix 3Z

Name of entity Woodside Energy Group Ltd ABN 55 004 898 962

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Sarah Elizabeth Ryan Date of last notice 3 March 2023 Date that director ceased to be director 28 April 2023

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

N/A

