Woodside Energy Group Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since May 2020 -- Data Talk

Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR ( WDS ) is currently at $22.96, down $1.74 or 7.04%

--Would be lowest close since Jan. 5, 2023, when it closed at $22.93

--On pace for largest percent decrease since May 1, 2020, when it fell 7.29%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 11.32% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending June 15, 2020, when it fell 15.32%

--Down 5.63% month-to-date

--Down 5.16% year-to-date

--Down 65.28% from its all-time closing high of $66.13 on May 22, 2008

--Down 5.49% from 52 weeks ago (March 9, 2022), when it closed at $24.29

--Down 14.58% from its 52-week closing high of $26.88 on Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 18.84% from its 52-week closing low of $19.32 on Sept. 26, 2022

--Traded as low as $22.91; lowest intraday level since Jan. 5, 2023, when it hit $22.73

--Down 7.25% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 23, 2022, when it fell as much as 8.16%

All data as of 12:00:55 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1218ET