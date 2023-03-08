Advanced search
    WDS   AU0000224040

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

(WDS)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:02 2023-03-08 am EST
34.90 AUD   -1.52%
12:19pWoodside Energy Group Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since May 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:17aWoodside Energy : Retirement of Dr Sarah Ryan and Dr Christopher Haynes from the Woodside Board - Form 6-K
PU
12:32aAustralian shares end lower as Powell's comments dent risk appetite
RE
Woodside Energy Group Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since May 2020 -- Data Talk

03/08/2023 | 12:19pm EST
Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR ( WDS ) is currently at $22.96, down $1.74 or 7.04%


--Would be lowest close since Jan. 5, 2023, when it closed at $22.93

--On pace for largest percent decrease since May 1, 2020, when it fell 7.29%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 11.32% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending June 15, 2020, when it fell 15.32%

--Down 5.63% month-to-date

--Down 5.16% year-to-date

--Down 65.28% from its all-time closing high of $66.13 on May 22, 2008

--Down 5.49% from 52 weeks ago (March 9, 2022), when it closed at $24.29

--Down 14.58% from its 52-week closing high of $26.88 on Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 18.84% from its 52-week closing low of $19.32 on Sept. 26, 2022

--Traded as low as $22.91; lowest intraday level since Jan. 5, 2023, when it hit $22.73

--Down 7.25% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 23, 2022, when it fell as much as 8.16%


All data as of 12:00:55 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1218ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16 016 M - -
Net income 2023 3 856 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 6,97%
Capitalization 43 720 M 43 720 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
EV / Sales 2024 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 4 427
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Meg ONeill Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graham Tiver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. B. Goyder Independent Chairman
Daniel Kalms Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Christopher Michael Haynes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD6.15%47 127
CHEVRON CORPORATION-8.61%312 752
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.77%131 201
CNOOC LIMITED24.05%75 017
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-8.69%69 504
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.59%63 553