Media Release

Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Woodside Energy Group Ltd.

ACN 004 898 962

Mia Yellagonga

11 Mount Street

Perth WA 6000

Australia

T +61 8 9348 4000

www.woodside.com

NORTH WEST SHELF PROJECT SUPPORT FOR SAFE SPACE PROJECT

The Woodside-operated North West Shelf (NWS) Project and its joint venture partners are proud to be supporting the construction of a new women's refuge in Karratha.

The NWS Project will contribute $1 million to The Salvation Army Karratha Womens Refuge.

The new facility will have 10 family and four single units, increasing the service's current capacity and ensuring the facility is better able to meet the needs of women and families seeking support.

The new refuge has been designed through a collaborative consultation process to create a trauma-informed, safe and welcoming environment, providing specialist family violence services that meet the unique cultural needs of the community.

Construction of the facility has commenced and it is expected to be completed by September 2024.

Lorrinda Hamilton, The Salvation Army's National General Manager for Family and Domestic Violence Services, said: "Early facility design has drawn on local feedback as well as the available international and national evidence and best practice research.

"The facility and services will provide specialist family violence services and therapeutic, functional, independent and culturally sensitive accommodation to address the high demand for family violence refuge in the Pilbara."

Woodside Asset Manager Karratha Gas Plant Derek Paulgaard said it was vital that women and children experiencing family violence have access to local support services and facilities.

"We are proud to be partnering with The Salvation Army to support the construction of a new trauma informed facility that will better meet the needs of women and families seeking support."

These partnerships are part of Woodside's and its joint venture partners' five-year commitment to invest up to A$65 million to support community development in regional Western Australia and include contributions from the North West Shelf, Pluto LNG, Scarborough Energy Project, Pluto Train 2, Ngujima-Yin and Pyrenees.

Contacts:

MEDIA

Christine Forster

M: +61 484 112 469

E: christine.forster@woodside.com

Page 1 of 1