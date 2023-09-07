Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
WDS - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
7/9/2023
Reason for the Update
The exchange rates and methodology used for converting the dividend into the payment currencies are now available
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
1.2 Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
004898962
1.3 ASX issuer code
WDS
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
The exchange rates and methodology used for converting the dividend into the payment currencies are now available
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
22/8/2023
1.5 Date of this announcement
7/9/2023
1.6 ASX +Security Code
WDS
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
30/6/2023
2A.4 +Record Date
1/9/2023
2A.5 Ex Date
31/8/2023
2A.6 Payment Date
28/9/2023
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
USD - US Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
USD 0.80000000
2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security
AUD 1.24298877
2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information
Estimated or Actual?
to be released
Actual
7/9/2023
2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency
FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate)
rate): AUD
Primary Currency rate
AUD 1.00
USD 0.64361000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Woodside dividends are determined and declared in US dollars. However, shareholders will receive their dividend in Australian dollars unless their registered address is in the United Kingdom, where they will receive their dividend in British pounds, or in the United States, where they will receive their dividend in US dollars, or in New Zealand, where they will receive their dividend in NZ dollars. Shareholders who reside outside of the United States can elect to receive their dividend in US dollars, payable into a US financial institution account. Shareholders must make an election to alter their dividend currency by 5pm AWST on or before the election date of 5 September 2023 by contacting the Woodside share registry on 1300 558 507 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4632 (outside Australia) or online at www.computershare.com.a u/easyupdate/wds
Currency conversion will be based on the foreign currency exchange rates around the record date of 1 September 2023.
Shareholders who reside outside of the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia may elect to receive their dividend electronically in their local currency using the share registry's Global Wire Payment Service. For a list of currencies offered and how to subscribe to this service, shareholders should contact the share registry.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
Currency
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 1.24298877
GBP - Pound Sterling
GBP 0.62849601
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
NZD 1.34205670
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
AUD/USD 0.643610
GBP/USD 1.272880
NZD/USD 0.596100
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
Estimated or Actual?
rates not known, date for information to be released
Actual
7/9/2023
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
Shareholders who reside outside of the United States can elect to receive their dividend electronically in US dollars, payable into a US financial institution account.
Shareholders must make an election to alter their dividend currency on or before 5pm AWST on the election date of 5 September 2023 by contacting the Woodside share registry on 1300 558 507 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4632
(outside Australia) or online at www.computershare.com.au/easyupdate/wds
Currency conversion will be based on the foreign currency exchange rates around the record date of 1 September 2023.
Shareholders who reside outside of the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia may elect to receive their dividend electronically in their local currency using the share registry's Global Wire Payment Service. For a list of currencies offered and how to subscribe to this service, shareholders should contact the share registry.
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Tuesday September 5, 2023 19:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
Contact the Woodside share registry on 1300 558 507 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4632 (outside Australia).
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
USD 0.80000000
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
USD
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
USD 0.80000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
USD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
USD 0.00000000
Part 5 - Further information
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
0.0000 %
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
