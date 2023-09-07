Refer to below for full details of the announcement

The exchange rates and methodology used for converting the dividend into the payment currencies are now available

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

The exchange rates and methodology used for converting the dividend into the payment currencies are now available

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Woodside dividends are determined and declared in US dollars. However, shareholders will receive their dividend in Australian dollars unless their registered address is in the United Kingdom, where they will receive their dividend in British pounds, or in the United States, where they will receive their dividend in US dollars, or in New Zealand, where they will receive their dividend in NZ dollars. Shareholders who reside outside of the United States can elect to receive their dividend in US dollars, payable into a US financial institution account. Shareholders must make an election to alter their dividend currency by 5pm AWST on or before the election date of 5 September 2023 by contacting the Woodside share registry on 1300 558 507 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4632 (outside Australia) or online at www.computershare.com.a u/easyupdate/wds

Currency conversion will be based on the foreign currency exchange rates around the record date of 1 September 2023.

Shareholders who reside outside of the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia may elect to receive their dividend electronically in their local currency using the share registry's Global Wire Payment Service. For a list of currencies offered and how to subscribe to this service, shareholders should contact the share registry.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency Payment currency equivalent amount per security AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 1.24298877 GBP - Pound Sterling GBP 0.62849601 NZD - New Zealand Dollar NZD 1.34205670

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

AUD/USD 0.643610

GBP/USD 1.272880

NZD/USD 0.596100

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange Estimated or Actual? rates not known, date for information to be released Actual 7/9/2023

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

Shareholders who reside outside of the United States can elect to receive their dividend electronically in US dollars, payable into a US financial institution account.

Shareholders must make an election to alter their dividend currency on or before 5pm AWST on the election date of 5 September 2023 by contacting the Woodside share registry on 1300 558 507 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4632