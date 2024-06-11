SANGOMAR FIRST OIL
Investor Call
June 2024
Our strategy is to thrive through the energy transition
Thrive through the energy transition
Goals which drive our strategic direction
OPTIMISE VALUE
AND
SHAREHOLDER
RETURNS
Providing energy
Creating and returning value
Conducting our business sustainably
through a high-quality portfolio, geographically advantaged to meet growing LNG demand2
through disciplined capital management
through contribution to environment and communities
1. For Woodside, a lower carbon portfolio is one from which the net equity Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, which includes the use of offsets, are being reduced towards targets, and into which new energy products
and lower carbon services are planned to be introduced as a complement to existing and new investments in oil and gas. Our Climate Policy sets out the principles that we believe will assist us achieve this aim.
3
2. Global LNG demand is forecast to grow 53% to 2033, supported by Europe, China and emerging Asia. Base case scenario. Wood Mackenzie Global Gas Investment Horizon Outlook, October 2023.
Sangomar development overview
Capacity and marketing
1
- Floating production storage and offloading capacity of 100,000 bbl/day
- Crude well suited to Asian and European refineries
Subsurface
2
- 23 wells in phase 1 (11 producers; 10 water injectors; 2 gas injectors)
- RSSD joint venture has also approved a 24th well (producer)
- 80% of phase 1 recovery from high quality S500 reservoirs
- Pilot in S400 reservoirs includes four injector producer pairs testing for connectivity between injectors and producers
Field and reservoir
3
- Located ~2km below the seabed
- Spread over 400km2, in water depths of 700 - 1,400m
4
Production sharing contract modelling1
Overview
- Woodside participating interest: 82% (operator)
- PETROSEN participating interest: 18%
- Cost recovery ceiling is 75% of production revenue
- Reported production will match estimated entitlement barrels
Tax
- Corporate income tax (CIT) = 33%
- Branch profit tax at a rate of 10% is payable on CIT taxable income net of CIT
- Additional levies and payments include local economic contribution (LEC), customs duty
Profit oil tranches
Tranche
Production in
Government profit
Mbbl/day
oil (%)
Tranche 1
0
- 50
15%
Tranche 2
50
- 100
20%
Tranche 3
100 - 150
25%
Entitlement overview (simplified)
Revenue
Production x Price
Cost oil (revenue)
Profit oil
75% recovery ceiling
Recoverable costs2
Contractor profit oil
Government profit oil
E.g. Pre-FID Capex, Opex, Post-FID
(%)
(%)
Capex
Before tax income
Total of cost oil and profit oil
(PSC revenue)
Taxable income after
Corporate income tax
deductions
(33%)
(for CIT)
Income after CIT
Branch profit tax (10%)
Contractor income
Costs/recoverable cost
Contractor after tax
Government take
income
- Illustrative purposes only
- Recoverable costs comprise OPEX, FPSO and Pipeline CAPEX depreciation (10 years SL basis), all other Post-FID Development CAPEX depreciation (5 years SL basis), Pre-FID CAPEX on an expensed basis, Abandonment Provision
payments, Training Fees, Surface rentals, LEC and Customs Duty. Unrecovered costs can be carried forward indefinitely.
5
3. Deductions to calculate taxable income are subdivided into those that have a 3-year limit on loss carry forward (such as pre-FID CAPEX, OPEX, training fees, surface rentals, LEC and customs duty) and deductions with unlimited
carry forward (such as post-FID CAPEX).
Question and answer
Q&A
Meg O'Neill
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
Shiva McMahon
Executive Vice President International Operations
6
