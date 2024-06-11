Woodside Energy Group Ltd ACN 004 898 962 Mia Yellagonga 11 Mount Street Perth WA 6000 Australia T +61 8 9348 4000 www.woodside.com ASX: WDS NYSE: WDS LSE: WDS Announcement Tuesday, 11 June 2024 WOODSIDE ACHIEVES FIRST OIL AT SANGOMAR IN SENEGAL Woodside has achieved first oil from the Sangomar field offshore Senegal, marking the safe delivery of the country's first offshore oil project. The Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 is a deepwater project including a stand-alone floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility with a nameplate capacity of 100,000 barrels/day, and subsea infrastructure that is designed to allow subsequent development phases. "This is an historic day for Senegal and for Woodside," said Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill. "First oil from the Sangomar field is a key milestone and reflects delivery against our strategy. The Sangomar project is expected to generate shareholder value within the terms of the production sharing contract. "Delivering Senegal's first offshore oil project safely, through a period of unprecedented global challenge, demonstrates Woodside's world-class project execution capability. We are proud of the relationships we have formed with PETROSEN, the Government of Senegal and our key international and local contractors to develop this nationally significant resource." General Manager of PETROSEN E&P Thierno Ly said he was pleased to reach this milestone. "First oil from the Sangomar field marks a new era not only for our country's industry and economy, but most importantly for our people. "This achievement is the result of the unwavering commitment of our teams, who have worked diligently to overcome challenges and meet our strategic objectives in a complex and demanding environment. We have never been so well positioned for opportunities for growth, innovation, and success in the economic and social development of our nation." Page 1 of 3

About Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 The Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 features the Léopold Sédar Senghor FPSO, named after the first president of Senegal, which is moored approximately 100 kilometres offshore Senegal. The vessel has a storage capacity of 1,300,000 barrels. The Phase 1 development includes 23 wells (11 production wells, 10 water injection wells and 2 gas injection wells). 21 of the 23 wells have been drilled and completed including 9 production wells. The RSSD joint venture has also approved a 24th well (production well) that will be completed in the current campaign. The Sangomar Project is being progressed by the Rufisque Offshore, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore (RSSD) joint venture, comprising Woodside (Operator and 82% participating interest) and Societé des Petroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN) (18% participating interest). The Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 project cost estimate remains within the provided range of US$4.9-$5.2 billion. The drilling campaign at Sangomar is ongoing and Woodside expects to continue commissioning activities and safely ramping up production through 2024. Crude quality is expected to be ~31 degrees API which is in demand in European and Asian markets. Woodside's historical acquisition of participating interests in the RSSD joint venture from both Capricorn Energy and FAR included certain contingent payments. Given current timing of first oil and oil prices Woodside anticipates making both these payments. The final payments are subject to ongoing production performance and oil price. Teleconference A conference call providing an update on Sangomar first oil with a question-and-answer session will be hosted by Woodside CEO and Managing Director, Meg O'Neill, on Tuesday, 11 June 2024 at 09:30 AWST/11:30 AEST/20:30 CDT (Monday, 10 June 2024). A separate announcement containing the investor presentation that will be referred to during the conference call will be released shortly.

to listen to a live stream of the question-and- answer session https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10039456-ur5bd3.html to participate in the question-and- answer session. Following pre-registration, participants will receive the teleconference details and a unique access passcode. Contacts: INVESTORS MEDIA Marcela Louzada Christine Forster (Australia) M: +61 456 994 243 M: +61 484 112 469 E: investor@woodside.com E:christine.forster@woodside.com Rob Young (United States) M: +1 281 790 2805 robert.young@woodside.com This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee. Page 2 of 3