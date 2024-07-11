Media Release

Thursday, 11 July 2024

Woodside Energy Group Ltd.

ACN 004 898 962

Mia Yellagonga

11 Mount Street

Perth WA 6000

Australia

T +61 8 9348 4000

www.woodside.com

WOODSIDE AND CPC SIGN AGREEMENT FOR LONG-TERM LNG SUPPLY

Woodside has signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with CPC Corporation, Taiwan (CPC) for the long-term supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Taiwan.

Under the SPA, Woodside will supply approximately 6 million tonnes of LNG on a delivered basis over 10 years, commencing in July 2024.

Woodside may also deliver approximately 8.4 million tonnes of LNG to CPC for a further 10 years, from 2034 to 2043, subject to conditions and agreement on terms for this period.

LNG delivered to CPC under the SPA will be sourced from volumes across Woodside's global portfolio.

Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill welcomed the SPA, the company's first long-term agreement for sales to Taiwan.

"This agreement with CPC for long-term supply to Taiwan is a first for Woodside and another demonstration of the ongoing demand for Australian LNG in Asian markets. It also reinforces the value our customers place on Woodside's ability to maintain safe and reliable supply of energy into the 2030s."

About CPC

CPC is Taiwan's state-owned oil and gas company. It is responsible for supplying sufficient energy to the domestic market. CPC's business areas include oil and gas exploration and production, refining, petrochemicals, lubricants, solvents and chemicals. It is also Taiwan's sole importer and supplier of natural gas.

Contact

MEDIA

Christine Forster

M: +61 484 112 469

E: christine.forster@woodside.com

Page 1 of 1