WOODSIDE ANNOUNCES REVISED LEADERSHIP STRUCTURE

TO DELIVER NEXT PHASE OF COMPANY STRATEGY

Woodside has announced a revised leadership structure to deliver the next phase of the company's strategy to thrive through the energy transition.

The revised structure, which will take effect from 1 August 2024, aggregates and elevates core business activities into a simplified operating model.

Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said the changes are an evolution of the operating model established following the merger with BHP's petroleum business, supporting safe, reliable and cost-efficient execution of base business and setting the company up for future growth and value creation.

"We are fully integrating Woodside's traditional and new energy business across our value chain to support

ongoing delivery of the affordable, reliable and lower-carbon energy our customers need for the energy transition.

"We are also consolidating operations and project delivery in a regional model to drive a strong focus on safety, efficient decision making, and effective business execution.

"Our new executive team balances continuity with change, adding new capabilities and streamlining accountabilities," she said.

Key elements of the revised leadership structure include:

aggregating all project execution and operational activities under two regional Executive Vice President (EVP) & Chief Operating Officer roles, one for Australia and one for International;

integrating all traditional and new energy growth and opportunity capture activity, including exploration and M&A, into one business group under a new EVP & Chief Commercial Officer role;

integrating all traditional and new energy technical and project development activities under a new EVP Technical & Energy Development role;

elevating corporate strategy activities to a single EVP role;

establishing dedicated Executive Leadership Team (ELT) roles for Human Resources, Legal & Group General Counsel, and External Affairs.

Woodside's new Executive Leadership Team (effective 1 August 2024) is as follows:

EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Graham Tiver

EVP & Chief Operating Officer Australia, Liz Westcott

EVP & Chief Operating Officer International, Daniel Kalms

EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Abbotsford