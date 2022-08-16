Log in
08/16WOODSIDE ENERGY : collaborates to drive development of local hydrogen industry
PU
08/15BHP's FY22 Profit Soars Amid $7 Billion Gain on Woodside Energy Deal
MT
08/15Australian shares rise on mining boost as BHP declares record dividend
RE
Woodside Energy : collaborates to drive development of local hydrogen industry

08/16/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Woodside Energy Group Ltd

ACN 004 898 962

Joint Media Release

Mia Yellagonga

Perth WA 6000

11 Mount Street

Australia

Wednesday, 17 August 2022

T +61 8 9348 4000

www.woodside.com

WOODSIDE COLLABORATES TO DRIVE DEVELOPMENT OF

LOCAL HYDROGEN MARKET

Woodside Energy, BGC and Centurion, with the support of the Western Australian Government, are advancing plans for a proposed self-contained hydrogen production, storage and refuelling station, located in the Rockingham Industry Zone.

The project was successful in the Expressions of Interest stage of the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation's A$10 million Hydrogen Fuelled Transport Program. The Program aims to accelerate the uptake of hydrogen fuelled transport, build local skills and capability, and stimulate local hydrogen production.

With matched funding from Woodside, the proposal targets delivery of hydrogen fuel at a globally competitive price of A$11 per kilo and subsidises a number of large hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. Named the Hydrogen Refueller @H2Perth, the project would be located adjacent to Woodside's proposed H2Perth project, a proposed domestic and export-scale hydrogen and ammonia production facility.

The Hydrogen Refueller @H2Perth aims to:

  • supply low cost, renewable hydrogen fuel for local customers;
  • stimulate and enable hydrogen demand in Western Australia; and
  • support State Government objectives for hydrogen to be a significant fuel source for transportation by 2030.

Hydrogen is proposed to be produced using a 2-megawatt electrolyser, powered by renewable energy sourced from the South West Interconnected System. Production will be timed to occur during periods of excess solar in the grid and stored on-site. Where needed, Woodside will also use Renewable Energy Certificates.

Initially, Woodside is targeting production of 235 kilograms per day of hydrogen at the Hydrogen Refueller @H2Perth, with the potential to scale up to a targeted 800 kilograms per day.

Hydrogen Refueller @H2Perth will be available to industrial customers, as well as the public. Through the Program, hydrogen is targeted to be made available at a globally competitive price of A$11 per kilogram for a 10-year period.

Woodside has signed conditional, non-binding offtake Memorandums of Understanding (MoU), stating its intention to supply hydrogen from Hydrogen Refueller @H2Perth to:

  • BGC, which intends to buy and operate five to ten hydrogen concrete agitator trucks; and
  • Centurion, which intends to buy and operate two hydrogen prime movers.

It is envisaged the grant will support BGC and Centurion with purchasing the vehicles to replace large diesel trucks currently in use. Woodside also proposes to lease a small fleet of Hyundai Nexo vehicles which are to be refuelled at the facility.

The grant will also support Woodside's operation of the facility to be able to offer hydrogen at the targeted price.

Woodside Energy CEO Meg O'Neill said the Hydrogen Refueller @H2Perth demonstrated Woodside's support for the continued development of Western Australia's hydrogen market.

"The proposed refuelling facility would deliver on our commitment to make low cost, lower-carbon hydrogen- based energy available to local customers, while also progressing export opportunities such as H2Perth.

"We don't just need new sources of energy, we need an entirely new and integrated supply chain for successful energy transition.

"I would like to acknowledge and commend the Western Australian Government on its efforts to encourage the development of a homegrown hydrogen industry," she said.

Ms O'Neill also thanked BGC and Centurion for their support in progressing Hydrogen Refueller @H2Perth.

BGC CEO Daniel Cooper said the initiative would be important to the future of mainstream hydrogen uptake in WA.

"BGC welcomes the opportunity to work with Woodside, Centurion and the State Government to progress the energy innovations needed to keep our industries powered into the future.

"We look forward to assessing the performance of these vehicles and sharing our learnings broadly to build the case for wider deployment."

Centurion CEO, Justin Cardaci, said that as one of Australia's largest independently owned and operated logistics and transport companies, it was crucial for the company to support the development of transport sector related technology.

"Transport and logistics is an emissions intensive sector and it is incumbent on businesses like ours to actively participate in the energy transition and the journey towards a net-zero emissions future", Mr Cardaci said.

"The investment by the WA Government and Woodside in hydrogen refuelling technology is a material step for companies like ours to accelerate the use of renewable fuel in the transport sector to transition its sustainability pathway."

Woodside will continue to progress design work and engagement with relevant regulatory bodies. Subject to necessary commercial arrangements and regulatory approvals, including securing land tenure, Woodside is targeting start-up at the Hydrogen Refueller @H2Perth in 2024.

Contacts:

MEDIA

Ben Cranston

M: +61 484 112 469

E: ben.cranston@woodside.com

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

Page 2 of 3

About Woodside

We provide energy which Australia and the world needs to heat and cool homes, keep lights on and enable industry. We have a reputation for safe and reliable operations. We aim to thrive through the energy transition by building a low-cost,lower-carbon, profitable, resilient and diversified portfolio.

Our hydrocarbon business is complemented by a growing portfolio of hydrogen, ammonia and solar opportunities in Australia and internationally. Our new energy opportunities include the proposed hydrogen and ammonia projects H2Perth and H2TAS in Australia and the proposed hydrogen project H2OK in North America.

About BGC

BGC is one of Australia's leading vertically integrated construction material businesses with a focus on residential and commercial construction.

As one of the largest fleet operators in WA, we are determined to find sustainable alternatives across the entirety of our vertically integrated supply chain to meet 2040 operational net zero targets.

BGC is committed to building the future for more Australians; an integral part of that promise is to drive innovation and support industry leading practices to ensure we thrive - environmentally, socially and economically.

About Centurion

Centurion is one of Australia's largest independently owned and operated transport and logistics companies. Based in Perth, Western Australia and operating across Australia, we have significant mobile, land and infrastructure assets nationwide, including 20 distribution centres and a fleet of more than 2,000 vehicle assets. We employ more than 1000 people. Centurion is part of the CFC Group.

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 03:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
