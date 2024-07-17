Media Release
Tuesday, 16 July 2024
Woodside Energy Group Ltd
ACN 004 898 962
Mia Yellagonga
11 Mount Street
Perth WA 6000
Australia
T +61 8 9348 4000
www.woodside.com
WOODSIDE CONTRIBUTES $100,000 TO HURRICANE BERYL RELIEF EFFORTS
Woodside Energy will contribute $100,000 to the Houston Food Bankin support of relief efforts following Hurricane Beryl. The Category 1 hurricane has impacted the greater Houston area, leaving millions of residents without power and access to basic resources.
"Our hearts go out to the people of Houston impacted by Hurricane Beryl," said Woodside Executive Vice President Technical Services Daniel Kalms.
"The impacts of Hurricane Beryl have been far reaching, and we are pleased to support the Houston Food Bank as it mobilizes assistance for those recovering from the storm.
"Woodside is proud to be part of the Houston community where so many of our employees live and work, and we are proud to play our part in supporting these critical relief efforts."
Houston Food Bank President & CEO Brian Greene said: "Support from corporate donors like Woodside makes it possible for us to help those who need us most. Since Hurricane Beryl's landfall, Houston Food Bank has already distributed more than 2 million pounds of disaster-related items, including disaster supplies, water, snacks and produce."
About Woodside Energy
Woodside Energy is a global energy company, founded in Australia, working across three continents to produce oil and natural gas and pursue new energy opportunities.
Media Contacts:
Australia:
United States:
Christine Forster
Rob Young
M: +61 484 112 469
M: +1 281 790 2805
E: christine.forster@woodside.com
E: robert.young@woodside.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Woodside Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 01:29:09 UTC.