WOODSIDE CONTRIBUTES $100,000 TO HURRICANE BERYL RELIEF EFFORTS

Woodside Energy will contribute $100,000 to the Houston Food Bankin support of relief efforts following Hurricane Beryl. The Category 1 hurricane has impacted the greater Houston area, leaving millions of residents without power and access to basic resources.

"Our hearts go out to the people of Houston impacted by Hurricane Beryl," said Woodside Executive Vice President Technical Services Daniel Kalms.

"The impacts of Hurricane Beryl have been far reaching, and we are pleased to support the Houston Food Bank as it mobilizes assistance for those recovering from the storm.

"Woodside is proud to be part of the Houston community where so many of our employees live and work, and we are proud to play our part in supporting these critical relief efforts."

Houston Food Bank President & CEO Brian Greene said: "Support from corporate donors like Woodside makes it possible for us to help those who need us most. Since Hurricane Beryl's landfall, Houston Food Bank has already distributed more than 2 million pounds of disaster-related items, including disaster supplies, water, snacks and produce."

About Woodside Energy

Woodside Energy is a global energy company, founded in Australia, working across three continents to produce oil and natural gas and pursue new energy opportunities.