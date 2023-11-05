Woodside Energy Group Ltd Media Release ACN 004 898 962 11 Mount Street Mia Yellagonga Perth WA 6000 Monday, 6 November 2023 Australia T +61 8 9348 4000 www.woodside.com

WOODSIDE PAID A$3.7 BILLION IN AUSTRALIAN TAXES AND ROYALTIES IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2023

Woodside was proudly founded in Australia and is now among the country's largest taxpayers. Since 2011, we have paid more than A$18 billion in Australian taxes and royalties.1

Woodside paid A$3.7 billion in taxes and royalties to the Australian Commonwealth and State governments in the first half of 2023. We also reported a 42% all-in effective tax rate in respect of our global profits (excluding one-off items) in the first half of 2023.

Our Australian taxes are paid by a number of Woodside entities: Woodside Energy Group Limited; the 90%- owned 'Burrup' entities, Burrup Facilities Company Pty Ltd and Burrup Train 1 Pty Ltd, which support our Pluto Project; Woodside Energy (Bass Strait) Pty Ltd; and Woodside Energy (Australia) Pty Ltd.

The data to be reported in the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) 2021-22 Report of entity tax information will show that in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2022, Woodside corporate entities had a combined income tax and Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT) payable amount totalling A$1.4 billion. 2

As one of Australia's largest taxpayers, Woodside is subject to the ATO's Justified Trust program, designed to assure that companies are paying the right amount of tax. Woodside's tax transparency has also been recognised as being within the leading group of our industry peers.

Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said the company had made another substantial contribution to Australian government revenues in the first half of this year.

"We take pride in the contribution we make to communities where we operate and we do the right thing when it comes to paying our taxes in Australia.

"Our contribution demonstrates that when Woodside performs well, Western Australia, Australia and the other countries where we operate enjoy significant benefits through our tax and royalty payments.

"We recognise the importance of being open, transparent and accountable to maintain the trust of all our stakeholders," she said.

