  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Woodside Energy Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDS   AU0000224040

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

(WDS)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-11-02 am EDT
37.25 AUD   +1.20%
Woodside Energy : paid A$658 million in Australian taxes and royalties in 2021 and more than A$2 billion in 2022

11/02/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
Media Release

Woodside Energy Group Ltd

11 Mount Street

ACN 004 898 962

Mia Yellagonga

Perth WA 6000

Thursday, 3 November 2022

Australia

T +61 8 9348 4000

www.woodside.com

WOODSIDE PAID A$658 MILLION IN AUSTRALIAN TAXES AND ROYALTIES IN 2021

AND MORE THAN A$2 BILLION IN 2022

Woodside has paid more than A$13 billion in Australian taxes and royalties since 2011.

Our Australian taxes are paid by a number of Woodside entities: Woodside Petroleum Ltd (now known as 'Woodside Energy Group Ltd'); and the 90%-owned 'Burrup' entities, Burrup Facilities Company Pty Ltd and Burrup Train 1 Pty Ltd, which support our Pluto Project.

The data reported in the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) 2020-21 Report of entity tax information shows that in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2021, the three Woodside corporate entities had combined taxable income of approximately A$1.5 billion and income tax payable of approximately A$390 million.

Our Australian corporate income tax payments were lower in the 2020-21 income year due to losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and associated market conditions.

In addition to the ATO data, Woodside reports its Australian tax contributions for the previous calendar year on a cash paid basis.

In 2021, Woodside paid A$658 million in taxes and royalties to the Australian Commonwealth and State governments, which included A$333 million in corporate income tax. This will be significantly higher in 2022. From January to October 2022, Woodside has already paid more than A$2 billion in taxes and royalties, including A$700 million in corporate income tax and A$700 million in Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (see attached Tax Data Information Sheet).

Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said the company had made a significant contribution to Australia's tax revenue over the past decade.

"Woodside is proud of the contribution we make to the communities where we live and work and we do the right thing when it comes to paying our taxes. As one of Australia's largest taxpayers, Woodside is subject to the ATO's Justified Trust program, designed to assure that companies are paying the right amount of tax.

"We actively participate in several ESG rating indices and our transparent approach to tax reporting is reflected in our inclusion within the leading group, relative to our industry peers.

"Woodside values the trust of all our employees, joint venture partners, contractors, suppliers and customers, and we know that transparency and accountability are core to maintaining that trust," she said.

Contacts:

MEDIA

Ben Cranston

M: +61 427 482 365

  1. ben.cranston@woodside.com

TAX DATA

INFORMATION SHEET

November 2022

We are a global energy company, founded in Australia and a significant taxpayer.

More than

More than

A$2

The all-in tax

A$13

47%

take by the

Australian

BILLION

Government in

BILLION

respect of our

paid in Australian taxes

first half 2022

paid in Australian taxes

profits

and royalties from

and royalties since 2011

January to October 2022

By comparison, Federal Government funding commitments per the 2022-23October Budgetinclude:

Sydney Metro-Western Sydney Airport

Perth Metronet

A$5.25 billion

A$3.7 billion

Amount quoted represents Federal funding only and may not include any State contribution to the project

Australian tax and royalties paid from

January - October 2022 (A$M)*

PRRT

Corporate

700

Income Tax

700

Federal

Federal

Excise

Royalties

350

350

Australian tax and royalties paid in 2021 (A$M)

Payroll

Tax 60Corporate

Income Tax 333

Fringe Benefits

Tax 5

Federal

Excise 48

Federal

Royalties 212

*Excludes any payroll tax and Fringe Benefits Tax paid

Globally recognised for our tax transparency

Top 100 Australian taxpayer, where we are headquartered

We pay corporate income tax in Australia, including by our 'Burrup' entities

We pay PRRT and other resource taxes in Australia

For more information, visit the "We Pay Our Taxes" page on our website.

woodside.com

ATO REPORT OF ENTITY TAX INFORMATION

FOR THE 2020-21 INCOME YEAR

The data reported in the ATO Report of entity tax information released in November 2022 relates to the 2020-21 income year, which is Woodside's financial year ended 31 December 2020. It also reports on the income tax payable by entities, as opposed to what has been paid by the entities in the year (as Woodside reports on in the prior page). Through Australia's corporate pay-as-you-go instalment system, corporate income tax is commonly paid in advance of the financial year end.

Our Australian taxes are paid by a number of Woodside's entities, namely Woodside Petroleum Ltd (which changed its name to 'Woodside Energy Group Ltd' on 19 May 2022) and the 90%-owned 'Burrup' entities, Burrup Facilities Company Pty Ltd and Burrup Train 1 Pty Ltd (supporting Woodside's Pluto project).

Further to Table 1, the information contained in the 2020-21 Report of entity tax information illustrates that Woodside's entities had income tax payable totalling approximately A$390 million, which as a percentage of taxable income is near the 30% corporate tax rate for large business.

Table 1 - Income tax summary for the 2020-21 income year

Woodside Entity

ABN

Total Income

Taxable/Net Income

Income Tax Payable

(Equal to taxable income x

30%, less allowable tax offsets)

Burrup Facilities Company Pty Ltd

28 122 234 539

$ 1,291,941,224

$ 781,984,983

$ 234,595,495

Burrup Train 1 Pty Ltd

77 122 234 306

$ 2,076,861,803

$ 517,487,782

$ 155,246,335

Woodside Petroleum Ltd

55 004 898 962

$ 6,699,884,738

$ 157,217,920

Nil

Total

$ 10,068,687,765

$ 1,456,690,685

$ 389,841,830

To assist with interpreting the 2020-21 Report of entity tax information, we provide the following:

  • Woodside Petroleum Ltd (which changed its name to 'Woodside Energy Group Ltd' on 19 May 2022) is the head company of Woodside's Australian tax consolidated group. A full list of Woodside's subsidiaries can be found in note E.8(a) in Woodside's Annual Report 2021.
  • The 'Burrup' entities in Table 1 are published separately (i.e. not represented within Woodside Petroleum Ltd) as Woodside only holds a 90% interest.
  • From total income, adjustments are required to comply with tax law and regulations to arrive at taxable income. These adjustments include

operational expenses and other deductions. In this way, taxable income represents the profit of the business on which tax is paid. (Public tax transparency - what the numbers do and don't mean | CTA)

  • The amount of income tax payable is calculated by multiplying the taxable income by 30% (the applicable corporate tax rate for large entities in

Australia) and then subtracting allowable tax offsets such as franking and R&D tax offsets. Woodside's income tax

payable

for any

year is

impacted

by a number of factors such as changes to production, operating fields and commodity prices impacting revenues,

as well

as cost

of sales

and

capital investment impacting expenditures. It is also impacted by the fully franked dividends Woodside Petroleum Ltd receives from its controlled entities (for example, from the Burrup entities). Franking credits reflect the taxes already paid by these controlled entities and are allowed to ensure no double tax. (Tax is not simply 30% of profit | ATO)

  • Woodside Petroleum Ltd has no amount of income tax payable for the 2020-21 income year. This is because this entity:
  • Is the explorer and producer of our Australian energy projects and includes the allowable tax deductions and offsets relating to these activities;

+ Has tax profit that includes revenue from the 'Burrup' entities which has already been taxed in Australia, so a tax offset ensures no double tax;

  • + Was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated market conditions.

  • All amounts are denoted in Australian dollars, in line with the Report of entity tax information.

For more information, visit the "We Pay Our Taxes" page on our website.

woodside.com

Disclaimer

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 21:53:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
