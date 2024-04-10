Media Release
10 April 2024
WOODSIDE RELEASES 2023 SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION IMPACT REPORT
Woodside Energy today released its 2023 Social Contribution Impact Report, highlighting its support for community development globally and investments in opportunities that are important to host communities.
The report outlines Woodside's investment of A$33.3 million in strategic partnerships, philanthropic programs, employee volunteering, and mandatory contributions, with an aim to measure the impact of these initiatives.
Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said the company's community partnerships continued to make significant and positive contributions.
"Woodside understands the importance of supporting the communities where we live and work.
"Our 2023 Social Contribution Impact Report emphasises our commitment to investing in strategic partnerships that aim to create strong and sustainable communities.
"With a focus on measuring impacts, the report highlights Woodside's partnerships across our global portfolio through programs with a common focus on environment, cultural heritage, education, employment, and liveability outcomes.
"The report also demonstrates Woodside's support has resulted in enhanced knowledge, more opportunities, and overall resilience in different communities," she said.
To learn more about Woodside's dedication to promoting social development, please read the full 2023 Social
Contribution Impact Report.
