    WDS   AU0000224040

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

(WDS)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:11 2022-06-30 am EDT
31.92 AUD   -2.74%
06/29WOODSIDE ENERGY : welcomes progress on NWS Project Extension
PU
06/29Australian shares slip as slowdown fears return, energy top loser
RE
06/29Australian shares close nearly 1% lower on renewed recession fears
RE
Woodside Energy : welcomes progress on NWS Project Extension

06/29/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
Woodside Energy Group Ltd

Media Release

ACN 004 898 962

11 Mount Street

Mia Yellagonga

Perth WA 6000

Thursday, 30 June 2022

Australia

T +61 8 9348 4000

www.woodside.com

WOODSIDE ENERGY WELCOMES PROGESS ON NWS PROJECT EXTENSION

The Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has made public its Report on the North West Shelf (NWS) Project Extension proposal. This includes recommending key environmental conditions for the ongoing operations of the NWS in the decades ahead.

The Woodside-operated NWS Project pioneered the LNG industry in Australia and has delivered a significant portion of the competitively priced local gas supply that has long underpinned businesses and jobs in Western Australia. Since commencing operations in 1984, the NWS Project has supplied more than 5,970 PJ of domestic gas, which is equal to 15 times the total anticipated demand for natural gas in Western Australia in 2022.

The continued operation of this critical infrastructure can unlock new gas supply for Western Australian and global customers, supporting the delivery of affordable and reliable energy for years to come. Additionally, the NWS continues to be a significant contributor to Australian GDP and a major employer, providing jobs and investment in the Pilbara region and the state of Western Australia.

Woodside Energy Executive Vice President Australian Operations Fiona Hick said the NWS Joint Venture would carefully consider the conditions outlined by the EPA.

"After extended engagement with the EPA and relevant stakeholders over more than three years, the release of the EPA Report and recommended conditions marks an important step towards securing the future of the NWS Project and ongoing benefits for our community.

"At a time of heightened concern around energy security, the NWS Project has an important role to play in delivering natural gas to local and international customers, providing energy that can support their decarbonisation commitments," she said.

The continued development of natural gas through the North West Shelf aligns with Woodside's climate strategy. The climate strategy has two key elements: reducing our net equity Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions towards an aspiration of net zero by 2050 or sooner, and investing in the products and services that our customers need as they reduce their emissions.

Woodside, as operator of the NWS Project, spent more than A$1 billion with Western Australia-based businesses in 2021 and continues to invest millions of dollars in education and training initiatives that benefit hundreds of young people in Karratha and Roebourne each year. Processing additional resources through the NWS Project can sustain and stimulate the growth of Karratha and surrounding regions, underpinning Western Australia's ongoing economic strength.

Contacts:

MEDIA

Christine Forster

M: +61 484 112 469

  1. christine.forster@woodside.com

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

Disclaimer

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 03:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
