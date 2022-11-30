Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Woodside Energy Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDS   AU0000224040

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

(WDS)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-30 am EST
37.29 AUD   +1.25%
04:54pWoodside Expects Annual Operating Cash Flow of $7 Billion-$9 Billion Over Five Years
DJ
11/29Australian shares fall; focus on Powell's speech, China data
RE
11/29Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Woodside Expects Annual Operating Cash Flow of $7 Billion-$9 Billion Over Five Years

11/30/2022 | 04:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By David Winning


SYDNEY--Woodside Energy Group Ltd. said it expects annual operating cash flow of between US$7 billion and US$9 billion over the next five years, underpinning returns to shareholders and flexibility to grow its portfolio of projects.

Woodside expects first oil from the Sangomar project in Senegal next year, and natural gas from its integrated Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 project in Australia in 2026. The company also has upcoming decisions to make on developing the Trion project in Mexico and the H2OK hydrogen project in the U.S.

On Thursday, Woodside said it aims to be in a position to make a final investment decision on Trion next year, while also targeting an investment decision on H2OK over the coming 12 months.

Woodside said it continues to target a 50-80% payout ratio of net profit excluding one-off items. It is also targeting 10-20% gearing through the cycle.

Earlier this week, Woodside said it expects to produce between 180 million and 190 million barrels of oil equivalent next year, illustrating the boost to output from its combination with BHP Group Ltd.'s oil and gas unit.

Woodside forecast capital expenditure next year at between US$6.0 billion and US$6.5 billion. Half of the outlay is expected to be on Scarborough.


Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1654ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 1.56% 45.52 Delayed Quote.36.58%
BRENT OIL 2.12% 86.71 Delayed Quote.6.82%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.22% 324.4686 Real-time Quote.93.97%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD 1.25% 37.29 Delayed Quote.67.94%
WTI 2.23% 80.482 Delayed Quote.1.55%
All news about WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
04:54pWoodside Expects Annual Operating Cash Flow of $7 Billion-$9 Billion Over Five Years
DJ
11/29Australian shares fall; focus on Powell's speech, China data
RE
11/29Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
11/29Woodside Energy : Meridian's Southern Green Hydrogen Project selects Woodside Energy as pr..
PU
11/29Woodside Energy : Sangomar FPSO construction phase completed
PU
11/29Woodside Energy Provides 2023 Production, Capital Expenditure Guidance
MT
11/29Woodside Energy Flags Higher Production in FY23, Up To $6.5 Billion Capital Expenditure
MT
11/29Australia's Fortescue taps Woodside veteran as CEO amid green energy push
RE
11/29Fortescue Names Ex-Woodside Executive Fiona Hick as Metals Group CEO -- Update
DJ
11/29Fortescue Names Ex-Woodside Executive Fiona Hick as Metals Group CEO
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 581 M - -
Net income 2022 5 472 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 242 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,40x
Yield 2022 10,4%
Capitalization 47 501 M 47 501 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 684
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Woodside Energy Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 25,02 $
Average target price 25,08 $
Spread / Average Target 0,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meg ONeill Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graham Tiver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Daniel Kalms Executive Vice President-Technical Services
Fiona Hick Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD67.94%46 777
CHEVRON CORPORATION54.27%350 047
CONOCOPHILLIPS72.14%154 824
EOG RESOURCES, INC.59.06%82 992
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.00%65 578
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION135.36%62 605