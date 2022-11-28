Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Woodside Energy Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDS   AU0000224040

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

(WDS)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-28 am EST
36.96 AUD   -2.66%
Woodside Expects Fiscal Year 2023 Production of 180 Million-190 Million BOE
DJ
11/27Woodside Energy : delivers North West Shelf LNG to Europe
PU
11/27Australian shares drop on commodity weakness, China COVID woes
RE
Woodside Expects Fiscal Year 2023 Production of 180 Million-190 Million BOE

11/28/2022 | 05:29pm EST
By David Winning


SYDNEY--Woodside Energy Group Ltd. said it expects to produce between 180 million and 190 million barrels of oil equivalent next year, illustrating the boost to output from its combination with BHP Group Ltd.'s oil and gas unit.

Woodside said the initial phase of its Sangomar oil-field development in Senegal is due to produce oil for the first time in late 2023, and that it hasn't included any barrels from the project in its output guidance.

The Perth-based company said the Mad Dog Phase 2 development is undergoing commissioning and is set to start up in mid-2023.

Its output guidance also reflects a planned turnaround at its Pluto liquefied natural gas facility in its fiscal second quarter, which Woodside expects to last around four weeks.

Woodside, which will host an investor day on Thursday, forecast capital expenditure next year at between US$6.0 billion and US$6.5 billion. Half of the outlay is expected to be on the Scarborough gas development in Western Australia.

Woodside added that it expects approximately 20-25% of its LNG produced next year to be sold at prices linked to gas hub indices.


Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1728ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.24% 0.55503 Delayed Quote.4.01%
BHP GROUP LIMITED -0.70% 43.89 Delayed Quote.34.69%
BRENT OIL -0.30% 83.14 Delayed Quote.7.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.17% 0.619744 Delayed Quote.5.66%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.55% 0.86469 Delayed Quote.2.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 1.21% 0.010245 Delayed Quote.2.01%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.83% 336.923 Real-time Quote.96.51%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.78% 0.836176 Delayed Quote.11.87%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD -2.66% 36.96 Delayed Quote.73.14%
WTI 0.60% 76.518 Delayed Quote.1.56%
