Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Woodside Energy Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPL   AU000000WPL2

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD

(WPL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/25 12:28:59 am EDT
29.27 AUD   +0.97%
12:17aWoodside expects LNG prices to remain high for next few years
RE
05/24Banks, miners lift Australian shares to near 3-week high
RE
05/23Australian shares subdued as tech, healthcare offset mining gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Woodside expects LNG prices to remain high for next few years

05/25/2022 | 12:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Preparation for World Gas Conference 2022 in Daegu

DAEGU, South Korea (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group, Australia's top independent natural gas producer, sees liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices staying high for a few years as the market adjusts to supply disruptions after sanctions on Russia for its Ukraine invasion.

"With the invasion, we are seeing the world try to move away from Russian hydrocarbons and that means that demand for LNG from places like Australia is up," Woodside Chief Executive Meg O'Neill said.

"We do expect ... prices to remain elevated for the next year, perhaps next few years as the world tries to rebalance gas in supply and demand," she told reporters on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference.

The global LNG market was already tight before the invasion because of underinvestment in the past five years, O'Neill said.

"We took an investment decision last year on our Scarborough project, but those volumes aren't going to come into the market until 2026 so there is a period that I think things will continue to be tight."

Woodside owns 100% of the Scarborough project following its merger with BHP Group's petroleum arm. O'Neill said last week that Woodside has received strong interest from companies for a stake in the project.

Too boost its overall supply portfolio globally to meet the rising LNG demand, Woodside is keen to grow its position in the United States, O'Neill said.

Earlier this year, Woodside signed an agreement with Commonwealth LNG to secure 2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG supply from Commonwealth's proposed liquefaction plant in Louisiana. The company already has a 20-year deal with Cheniere for supply from its Corpus Christi, Texas, plant.

"We are interested in additional U.S. offtake, one of the things we've realized and we've seen over the last 10 years is the LNG industry has grown tremendously in the Atlantic basin," O'Neil said.

But, Woodside will continue to exit from the Kitimat LNG project on Canada's Pacific coast, though it will keep its stake in the Liard Basin gas resource in Western Canada, she said.

"It's a very big gas resource and we are optimistic that we may be able to find a way to commercialize that either as a gas development or perhaps feeding into an ammonia development," O'Neill said.

Following the BHP merger, the company is evaluating its exposure to oil and gas prices as it picks up more oil production, O'Neill said.

"We've got an opportunity to really design what kind of revenue risk we want to take," she said.

This year, Woodside expects to sell up to 25% of its LNG using gas benchmarks such as the Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia, the Netherlands' TTF price for Europe, and the UK's National Balancing Point, while the rest is sold on long-term contracts linked to global oil prices.

Gas prices tend to move higher during summer and winter while oil prices are quite stable throughout the year, she said.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Additional reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

By Florence Tan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -8.88% 43.555 Delayed Quote.15.25%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.74% 114.84 Delayed Quote.44.68%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.60% 416.1907 Real-time Quote.136.65%
SECURE, INC. -2.23% 965 Delayed Quote.-58.27%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.26% 56.5202 Delayed Quote.-21.84%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD 0.90% 29.27 Delayed Quote.31.83%
WTI 0.54% 111.056 Delayed Quote.46.38%
All news about WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
12:17aWoodside expects LNG prices to remain high for next few years
RE
05/24Banks, miners lift Australian shares to near 3-week high
RE
05/23Australian shares subdued as tech, healthcare offset mining gains
RE
05/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/22Miners lift Australian shares; new Labor PM Albanese sworn in
RE
05/20WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : AGM ADDRESS BY CHAIRMAN RICHARD GOYDER AND CEO MEG O'NEILL - Form 6-K
PU
05/20Woodside's 'crown jewel' Scarborough gas lures buyers to fill Russia gap
RE
05/19Woodside Energy Registers New Name with Australian Corporate Regulator; Shares Down 3%
MT
05/19BHP Group to Pay Woodside Petroleum Shares as Specie Dividend to Shareholders
MT
05/19MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 19, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 371 M - -
Net income 2022 3 124 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 083 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,23x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 20 205 M 20 205 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 684
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Woodside Energy Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 20,49 $
Average target price 24,43 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meg ONeill Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graham Tiver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Shaun Gregory Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Sustainability
Fiona Hick Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD31.83%20 261
CONOCOPHILLIPS51.68%138 352
EOG RESOURCES, INC.45.50%75 012
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.42%71 688
CNOOC LIMITED40.72%68 013
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY49.14%65 813