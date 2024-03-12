March 12 (Reuters) - HESTA, one of Australia's largest superannuation funds, has urged the country's largest oil and gas firm Woodside Energy to consider appointing new directors who are equipped to manage climate-related challenges, it said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Neha Soni; Editing by Varun H K)
