SYDNEY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Large differences remain between Woodside Energy Group and an Australian union alliance after negotiations on Tuesday over pay and conditions designed to avert potential industrial action at the Northwest Shelf offshore gas operations.

The Offshore Alliance, a coalition of unions, said Woodside was "well off the pace on key bargaining issues including job security and remuneration," in a post to social media on Wednesday.

"Woodside's actions and bargaining position at yesterday's meeting will determine the destiny of our bargaining campaign." (Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)