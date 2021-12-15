Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Woodside Petroleum Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
Australia regulator approves Woodside merger with BHP's petroleum arm

12/15/2021 | 05:45pm EST
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on Thursday approved Woodside Petroleum's agreed $28 billion merger with BHP Group's petroleum arm, saying it would not reduce competition in the domestic gas market.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it found Woodside would continue to face competition from several suppliers after the deal that will create a global top 10 independent oil and gas producer.

Woodside will have a 20% share in the domestic gas market after the deal and will continue to compete with Chevron and Santos, as well as smaller suppliers including Shell and ExxonMobil, the ACCC said.

Woodside plans to put the merger to a shareholder vote in the second quarter of 2022.

BHP and Woodside did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi, additional reporting by Himanshi Akhand; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.51% 41.07 End-of-day quote.-3.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.60% 74.37 Delayed Quote.43.60%
SANTOS LIMITED -0.77% 6.48 End-of-day quote.3.35%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD -0.72% 22.07 End-of-day quote.-2.95%
WTI 1.86% 71.615 Delayed Quote.47.84%
