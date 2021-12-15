Australia regulator approves Woodside merger with BHP's petroleum arm

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on
Thursday approved Woodside Petroleum's agreed $28
billion merger with BHP Group's petroleum arm, saying
it would not reduce competition in the domestic gas market.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
said it found Woodside would continue to face competition from
several suppliers after the deal that will create a global top
10 independent oil and gas producer.
Woodside will have a 20% share in the domestic gas market
after the deal and will continue to compete with Chevron
and Santos, as well as smaller suppliers including
Shell and ExxonMobil, the ACCC said.
Woodside plans to put the merger to a shareholder vote in
the second quarter of 2022.
BHP and Woodside did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
