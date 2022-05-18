Australia's gas producers cash in on global energy security fears

* Australia a safe supplier in geopolitical split
* Long dormant projects gain impetus
* Filling existing LNG plants gives cost advantage
* CCS projects to boost Australian LNG appeal
MELBOURNE, May 19 (Reuters) - Gas producers in Australia are
dusting off plans for new projects as Asian customers fret over
energy security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and seek
gas with lower carbon credentials.
With sanctions on Moscow stalling Russian liquefied natural
gas (LNG) export projects, notably Arctic LNG 1 and 2, and
boosting prices, exporters in Australia see an opportunity to
beef up their position as suppliers of choice.
"It is a positive for the Australian projects as there's
less competition from Russian projects which are low cost," said
Wood Mackenzie analyst Dan Toleman.
Australia, vying with Qatar as the world's top LNG supplier,
has 10 LNG plants, run by Woodside Petroleum, Chevron
Corp, Santos Ltd, Japan's Inpex Corp,
ConocoPhillips and Shell. All are looking to
keep their plants full as older fields dry up.
Stalled Russian LNG projects leave a 20 million tonnes a
year gap that needs to be filled, Wood Mackenzie estimates, part
of which will come from the United States, but also potentially
from Australia.
"When you look at what's happening in Ukraine, it is really
a reminder of the value of LNG from Australia," Woodside Chief
Executive Meg O'Neill said at the Australian Petroleum
Production and Exploration Association's annual conference.
Higher LNG prices and demand in countries shunning Russian
LNG have given Woodside's Browse project, Australia's biggest
undeveloped gas resource discovered more than 50 years ago, new
momentum.
"The stars are aligning for Browse," O'Neill said.
"Hopefully we'll be able to move the project forward."
While Browse can keep costs down by feeding the existing
North West Shelf LNG plant, it still needs to find a carbon
capture and storage solution, which will increase its cost base.
And with at least a 25-year lifespan, uncertainty over the
transition to clean energy means the project, which faces
several other hurdles before a final investment decision, will
need swift payback to ensure its viability, Wood MacKenzie's
Toleman said.
Chevron, operator of the Gorgon LNG plant is banking on
emissions-mitigating carbon capture and storage (CCS) to improve
the green credentials of its operations, with some others
looking to follow suit.
"We've got lots of future plans to keep gas going to all of
our assets," Chevron Australia's director of operations Kory
Judd told Reuters, referring to the Gorgon, Wheatstone and North
West Shelf assets.
The company, which has the world's biggest CCS project at
its Gorgon LNG plant, sees LNG tied to CCS as a growing part of
its business in the transition to cleaner energy, he said.
On Australia's east coast, Toleman said higher LNG export
prices meant Santos could now justify drilling new coal seam gas
wells to boost output at its Gladstone LNG plant which has never
produced at full capacity.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)