    WPL   AU000000WPL2

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

(WPL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/18 12:40:45 am EDT
30.71 AUD   -1.29%
News 
SummaryAll News

Australia's gas producers eye profits from carbon capture

05/18/2022 | 12:19am EDT
* CCS counted on for cutting gas producers' emissions

* Depleted reservoirs offer growth opportunity

* Asian LNG buyers with no CO2 storage may tap Australia

BRISBANE, May 18 (Reuters) - Australian oil and gas producers are eyeing future profits from carbon capture and storage (CCS) as the industry globally races to meet net zero emissions targets, even as the world's largest CCS project, in Australia, struggles to hit capacity.

Chevron Corp's A$3 billion ($2 billion) facility linked to the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) off Western Australia has so far failed to meet its target, still burying only half as much carbon dioxide (CO2) as expected three years after its startup.

But global majors and independents at the Australian petroleum industry's annual gathering this week said CCS is the only proven technology for reducing emissions at the scale needed, while maintaining reliable and affordable supply.

As Chevron and its partners Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell work to get Gorgon CCS up to scale, others are looking to the technology as an opportunity to not just offset their own emissions, but to make money.

Santos Ltd is investing $165 million developing Australia's second major CCS project, Moomba, using depleted outback gas reservoirs to store 1.7 million tonnes a year of CO2.

It also wants to turn the Bayu-Undan oil and gas field in the Timor Sea into a CCS hub, and has booked 100 million tonnes of carbon storage resources in South Australia.

"I think this is really exciting, because I believe that CO2 is about to become the fastest growing commodity in the world," Santos Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher told the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA) conference.

The industry wants to store emissions from other industries in Australia and for LNG customers in Japan and South Korea, where there are no carbon sequestration resources or vast tracts of land for nature-based carbon offsets.

Japan's Inpex Corp is considering using the proposed Bayu-Undan hub for CO2 from its Ichthys LNG plant in Darwin and potentially developing its own CCS project in waters 270 km northwest of Darwin, Inpex vice president Bill Townsend told Reuters.

"Not decarbonising is an existential threat to our industry," he said.

The International Energy Agency's net zero scenario says 7.6 billion tonnes of carbon emissions would need to be stored by 2050, or 200 times more than is being stored in 30 CCS projects around the world today.

"Just as our customers in Asia have looked to Australia for energy security over the last half century, they are now looking to us to help them reduce their emissions as they work towards net zero targets," APPEA Chair Ian Davies said.

Still, the technology faces geological, regulatory and commercial barriers, Wood Mackenzie analysts said.

Understanding how a CO2 plume moves through an aquifer or reservoir is essential for each project, requiring a huge amount of geological work, said Wood Mackenzie analyst Angus Rodger.

The Australian government last year allowed CCS projects to generate Australian Carbon Credit Units, helping to make projects commercially viable.

But Rodger cautioned a global rush for new developments could backfire, as costs will rocket as companies compete for skills and resources.

"All these projects are happening at the same time - they want to be up and running by 2030. That can't happen," he said.

($1 = 1.4211 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE 2.89% 9.8 Real-time Quote.-42.01%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.59% 174.03 Delayed Quote.48.30%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.28% 92.11 Delayed Quote.50.53%
INPEX CORPORATION -1.03% 1539 Delayed Quote.46.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.55% 112.1 Delayed Quote.44.71%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.81% 389.8306 Real-time Quote.115.90%
SANTOS LIMITED -0.36% 8.22 Delayed Quote.28.21%
SHELL PLC 0.56% 2350.5 End-of-day quote.44.93%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD -1.32% 30.71 Delayed Quote.39.08%
WTI -2.84% 113.075 Delayed Quote.47.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 584 M - -
Net income 2022 3 190 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 435 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,57x
Yield 2022 10,4%
Capitalization 21 519 M 21 519 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 3 684
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
Duration : Period :
Woodside Petroleum Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 21,83 $
Average target price 24,57 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meg ONeill Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graham Tiver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Shaun Gregory Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Sustainability
Fiona Hick Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD39.08%20 815
CONOCOPHILLIPS48.27%133 885
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.44%74 011
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.36%72 343
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY52.04%65 034
CNOOC LIMITED33.00%64 281