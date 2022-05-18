Australia's gas producers eye profits from carbon capture

* CCS counted on for cutting gas producers' emissions
* Depleted reservoirs offer growth opportunity
* Asian LNG buyers with no CO2 storage may tap Australia
BRISBANE, May 18 (Reuters) - Australian oil and gas
producers are eyeing future profits from carbon capture and
storage (CCS) as the industry globally races to meet net zero
emissions targets, even as the world's largest CCS project, in
Australia, struggles to hit capacity.
Chevron Corp's A$3 billion ($2 billion) facility
linked to the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) off Western
Australia has so far failed to meet its target, still burying
only half as much carbon dioxide (CO2) as expected three years
after its startup.
But global majors and independents at the Australian
petroleum industry's annual gathering this week said CCS is the
only proven technology for reducing emissions at the scale
needed, while maintaining reliable and affordable supply.
As Chevron and its partners Exxon Mobil Corp and
Shell work to get Gorgon CCS up to scale, others are
looking to the technology as an opportunity to not just offset
their own emissions, but to make money.
Santos Ltd is investing $165 million developing
Australia's second major CCS project, Moomba, using depleted
outback gas reservoirs to store 1.7 million tonnes a year of
CO2.
It also wants to turn the Bayu-Undan oil and gas field in
the Timor Sea into a CCS hub, and has booked 100 million tonnes
of carbon storage resources in South Australia.
"I think this is really exciting, because I believe that CO2
is about to become the fastest growing commodity in the world,"
Santos Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher told the Australian
Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA)
conference.
The industry wants to store emissions from other industries
in Australia and for LNG customers in Japan and South Korea,
where there are no carbon sequestration resources or vast tracts
of land for nature-based carbon offsets.
Japan's Inpex Corp is considering using the
proposed Bayu-Undan hub for CO2 from its Ichthys LNG plant in
Darwin and potentially developing its own CCS project in waters
270 km northwest of Darwin, Inpex vice president
Bill Townsend told Reuters.
"Not decarbonising is an existential threat to our
industry," he said.
The International Energy Agency's net zero scenario says 7.6
billion tonnes of carbon emissions would need to be stored by
2050, or 200 times more than is being stored in 30 CCS projects
around the world today.
"Just as our customers in Asia have looked to Australia for
energy security over the last half century, they are now looking
to us to help them reduce their emissions as they work towards
net zero targets," APPEA Chair Ian Davies said.
Still, the technology faces geological, regulatory and
commercial barriers, Wood Mackenzie analysts said.
Understanding how a CO2 plume moves through an aquifer or
reservoir is essential for each project, requiring a huge amount
of geological work, said Wood Mackenzie analyst Angus Rodger.
The Australian government last year allowed CCS projects to
generate Australian Carbon Credit Units, helping to make
projects commercially viable.
But Rodger cautioned a global rush for new developments
could backfire, as costs will rocket as companies compete for
skills and resources.
"All these projects are happening at the same time - they
want to be up and running by 2030. That can't happen," he said.
($1 = 1.4211 Australian dollars)
