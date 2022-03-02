Woodside Petroleum : Appendix 3G

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Announcement Summary Entity name WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD Date of this announcement Wednesday March 02, 2022 The +securities the subject of this notification are: +Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date WPLAB PERFORMANCE RIGHTS 40,414 23/02/2022 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted 1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of entity WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities. 1.2 Registered number type Registration number ABN 55004898962 1.3 ASX issuer code WPL The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement 2/3/2022 Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted 2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Part 2 - Issue details 2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: +Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX 2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which: has an existing ASX security code ("existing class") Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted 3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B ASX +security code and description WPLAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 23/2/2022 Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class Yes Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities. Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 20,889 Shaun Gregory Shaun Gregory 19,525 Fiona Hick Fiona Hick Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms Performance Rights, each being an entitlement to receive one fully paid ordinary share in Woodside (ASX: WPL) at the end of a vesting period, subject to meeting vesting conditions. No amount is payable on vesting of the rights. Further information regarding the terms of the Performance Rights can be found in Woodside's most recent Annual Report, which is available at the following link: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file /2924-02487794-6A1077549?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4. See in particular the remuneration report on pages 69 to 93 and Note E.2 Employee Benefits in the notes to financial statements. Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted 4 / 7