    WPL   AU000000WPL2

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

(WPL)
03/22 12:11:00 am
30.44 AUD   +6.14%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Appendix 3G
PU
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WPL
PU
Australia, PNG LNG producers stand to gain from Russia's pain
RE
Woodside Petroleum : Appendix 3G

03/02/2022 | 02:57am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 02, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

WPLAB

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

40,414

23/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

55004898962

1.3

ASX issuer code

WPL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

WPLAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

23/2/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

20,889

Shaun Gregory

Shaun Gregory

19,525

Fiona Hick

Fiona Hick

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Performance Rights, each being an entitlement to receive one fully paid ordinary share in Woodside (ASX: WPL) at the end of a vesting period, subject to meeting vesting conditions. No amount is payable on vesting of the rights.

Further information regarding the terms of the Performance Rights can be found in Woodside's most recent Annual Report, which is available at the following link: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file /2924-02487794-6A1077549?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4. See in particular the remuneration report on pages 69 to 93 and Note E.2 Employee Benefits in the notes to financial statements.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

40,414

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 07:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 079 M - -
Net income 2022 2 407 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 500 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,66x
Yield 2022 8,23%
Capitalization 20 181 M 20 181 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
EV / Sales 2023 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 684
Free-Float 99,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 20,81 $
Average target price 22,29 $
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meg ONeill Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graham Tiver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Shaun Gregory Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Sustainability
Fiona Hick Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD30.78%20 181
CONOCOPHILLIPS34.33%126 002
EOG RESOURCES, INC.31.05%68 149
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.51%66 179
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY32.21%58 406
CNOOC LIMITED24.78%57 229