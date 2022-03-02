Woodside Petroleum : Appendix 3G

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Entity name
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
Date of this announcement
Wednesday March 02, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
|
|
|
Total number of
|
|
ASX +security
|
|
+securities to be
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
issued/transferred
|
Issue date
|
WPLAB
|
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
40,414
|
23/02/2022
|
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ABN
|
55004898962
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
WPL
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
2/3/2022
|
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
|
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
WPLAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
23/2/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
|
Name of KMP
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Number of +securities
|
|
|
|
20,889
|
Shaun Gregory
|
|
Shaun Gregory
|
|
|
|
19,525
|
|
|
|
Fiona Hick
|
|
Fiona Hick
|
|
|
|
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Performance Rights, each being an entitlement to receive one fully paid ordinary share in Woodside (ASX: WPL) at the end of a vesting period, subject to meeting vesting conditions. No amount is payable on vesting of the rights.
Further information regarding the terms of the Performance Rights can be found in Woodside's most recent Annual Report, which is available at the following link: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file /2924-02487794-6A1077549?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4. See in particular the remuneration report on pages 69 to 93 and Note E.2 Employee Benefits in the notes to financial statements.
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
|
Issue details
Number of +securities
40,414
|
