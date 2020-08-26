Log in
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

(WPL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/25
19.96 AUD   +0.25%
03:32aWOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y (Coleman)
PU
08/24WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/23Australian shares flat as virus cases slow, NZ hits 6-month high
RE
Woodside Petroleum : Appendix 3Y (Coleman)

08/26/2020 | 03:32am EDT

ASX Announcement

Woodside Petroleum Ltd.

ACN 004 898 962

Mia Yellagonga

Wednesday, 26 August 2020

11 Mount Street

Perth WA 6000

ASX: WPL

Australia

OTC: WOPEY

T +61 8 9348 4000

www.woodside.com.au

APPENDIX 3Y (COLEMAN)

In accordance with the Listing Rules, please see attached announcement relating to the above, for release to the market.

Contacts:

INVESTORS

MEDIA

Damien Gare

Christine Forster

W: +61 8 9348 4421

M: +61 484 112 469

M: +61 417 111 697

E: christine.forster@woodside.com.au

E: investor@woodside.com.au

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Woodside Petroleum Ltd

ABN

55 004 898 962

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter John COLEMAN

Date of last notice

1 May 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct

or

indirect

Direct

interest

Nature

of

indirect

N/A

interest

(including

registered

holder)

Note: Provide details of the

circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

20 August 2020

No. of securities held

(1) Direct: 507,342 ordinary shares.

prior to change

(2) Indirect: 273,643 ordinary shares held by Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd as

trustee under Mr Coleman's executive employment agreement.

The key terms of Woodside's employee share plans are set out in the 2019

Remuneration Report, which appears on pages 55 to 75 of the Annual Report

2019.

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

250,000

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

$20.02 per share

Note: If consideration is non-

cash,

provide

details

and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held

(1) Direct: 257,342 ordinary shares.

after change

(2) Indirect: 273,643 ordinary shares held by Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd as

trustee under Mr Coleman's executive employment agreement.

The key terms of Woodside's employee share plans are set out in the 2019

Remuneration Report, which appears on pages 55 to 75 of the Annual Report

2019.

Nature of change

On-market trade of shares to fund tax obligations and other personal investments.

Example: on-market trade, off-

market

trade,

exercise

of

options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment

plan,

participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a

contract in relation to which the interest

has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a

No

+closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during

N/A

this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 07:31:20 UTC
