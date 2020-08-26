Woodside Petroleum : Appendix 3Y (Coleman)

|
ASX Announcement
|
Woodside Petroleum Ltd.
|
|
|
ACN 004 898 962
|
|
Mia Yellagonga
|
Wednesday, 26 August 2020
|
11 Mount Street
|
|
Perth WA 6000
|
ASX: WPL
|
Australia
|
OTC: WOPEY
|
T +61 8 9348 4000
|
|
www.woodside.com.au
APPENDIX 3Y (COLEMAN)
In accordance with the Listing Rules, please see attached announcement relating to the above, for release to the market.
|
Contacts:
|
|
INVESTORS
|
MEDIA
|
Damien Gare
|
Christine Forster
|
W: +61 8 9348 4421
|
M: +61 484 112 469
|
M: +61 417 111 697
|
E: christine.forster@woodside.com.au
|
E: investor@woodside.com.au
|
This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
Woodside Petroleum Ltd
|
ABN
|
55 004 898 962
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Peter John COLEMAN
|
Date of last notice
|
1 May 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct
|
or
|
indirect
|
Direct
|
interest
|
|
|
|
Nature
|
of
|
indirect
|
N/A
|
interest
|
|
|
|
(including
|
registered
|
|
holder)
|
|
|
|
Note: Provide details of the
|
|
circumstances giving rise to the
|
|
relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
20 August 2020
|
|
|
No. of securities held
|
(1) Direct: 507,342 ordinary shares.
|
prior to change
|
(2) Indirect: 273,643 ordinary shares held by Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd as
|
|
|
|
trustee under Mr Coleman's executive employment agreement.
|
|
|
|
The key terms of Woodside's employee share plans are set out in the 2019
|
|
|
|
Remuneration Report, which appears on pages 55 to 75 of the Annual Report
|
|
|
|
2019.
|
Class
|
|
|
Ordinary fully paid shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
Nil
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
250,000
|
|
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Value/Consideration
|
$20.02 per share
|
Note: If consideration is non-
|
|
cash,
|
provide
|
details
|
and
|
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held
|
(1) Direct: 257,342 ordinary shares.
|
after change
|
|
|
(2) Indirect: 273,643 ordinary shares held by Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd as
|
|
|
|
|
trustee under Mr Coleman's executive employment agreement.
|
|
|
|
|
The key terms of Woodside's employee share plans are set out in the 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Remuneration Report, which appears on pages 55 to 75 of the Annual Report
|
|
|
|
|
2019.
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
|
On-market trade of shares to fund tax obligations and other personal investments.
|
Example: on-market trade, off-
|
|
market
|
trade,
|
exercise
|
of
|
|
options, issue of securities under
|
|
dividend reinvestment
|
plan,
|
|
participation in buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a
|
|
contract in relation to which the interest
|
|
has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash,
|
|
provide details and an estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a
|
No
|
+closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during
|
N/A
|
this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
N/A
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Woodside Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 07:31:20 UTC