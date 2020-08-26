Woodside Petroleum : Appendix 3Y (Coleman)

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, please see attached announcement relating to the above, for release to the market.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Woodside Petroleum Ltd ABN 55 004 898 962

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Peter John COLEMAN Date of last notice 1 May 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect Direct interest Nature of indirect N/A interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 20 August 2020 No. of securities held (1) Direct: 507,342 ordinary shares. prior to change (2) Indirect: 273,643 ordinary shares held by Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd as trustee under Mr Coleman's executive employment agreement. The key terms of Woodside's employee share plans are set out in the 2019 Remuneration Report, which appears on pages 55 to 75 of the Annual Report 2019. Class Ordinary fully paid shares Number acquired Nil Number disposed 250,000