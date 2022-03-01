Woodside Petroleum : Climate Report 2021 Overview Presentation

Disclaimer and risks

1. This presentation has been prepared to provide our investors and potential investors with information on our plan to help us achieve

our strategic aim to thrive through the energy transition and how we are progressing against that strategic aim. The Climate Report

2021 will be put to a nonbinding, advisory vote of our shareholders at our 2022 Annual General Meeting. Our disclosures structured to

align with the TCFD recommendations framework are included in the Climate Report 2021 (rather than our most recent Annual

Report) to make it simpler for our shareholders to vote on our climate reporting at our 2022 Annual General Meeting. Woodside has

sought to achieve in the Climate Report 2021 an appropriate balance of disclosures that reasonably meet the recommendations of

the TCFD while avoiding overwhelming users with information.

2. This presentation has not been prepared as financial or investment advice or to provide any guidance in relation to our future

performance. It should be read in conjunction with our periodic reporting and other announcements made to the Australian Securities

Exchange.

3. Given the focus of this presentation, it is necessarily oriented towards future events. Neither our plan to help us achieve our strategic

aim, nor this presentation more generally, is a statement that future events will or are likely to occur.

only4. The information in this presentation provides some level of insight into how we currently intend to direct the management of our

assets and to deploy our capital, to help us achieve our strategic aim. The matters disclosed in this presentation are a 'point in time'

disclosure. We operate in a dynamic and uncertain market and external environment. Plans and strategies can and must adapt in

r sponse to dynamic market conditions, joint venture decisions, new opportunities that might arise or other changing circumstances.

Investors should not assume that our plan to achieve our strategic aim is locked in and will not evolve and be updated as time passes.

Additionally, a number of aspects of our plan involve developments or strategies that are complex and may be delayed, more costly

than anticipated or unsuccessful for many reasons.

5. This presentation contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors, including those associated with oil and gas

businesses and the global transition to a lower-carbon economy.

6. Those forward looking statements are not guidance, forecasts, guarantees or predictions of future events or performance, but are in

the nature of aspirational targets that Woodside has set for itself and its management of the business. Actual performance against

these targets (including all items that are described as a target) may be affected by various risks associated with the Woodside

useb siness, the uncertainty as to how the global energy transition to a lower carbon economy will evolve, and physical risks associated

with climate change, many of which are beyond Woodside's control. Further detail on certain of these risks can be found in the Risk

Management section of the Climate Report 2021. These risks include, but are not limited to:

ersonal the risk that climate change will impact the transition to a lower-carbon economy and may impact demand (and pricing) for oil

•

and liquids, LNG and its substitutes in our portfolio, the policy and legal environment for its production, our reputation and our

operating environment. Further, the availability and cost of emission allowances or carbon offsets could adversely impact costs of

operations;

• the potential for higher than expected costs of transition to new technologies, and poor efficacy of new technologies that could

adversely impact the costs of operations and reduce demand for hydrocarbon products, new energy or lower carbon services; and

• the decarbonisation plans of other countries.

7. Investors and prospective investors should review and have regard to these risks when considering the information contained in this

presentation. Investors should also note that the high degree of uncertainty around the nature, timing and magnitude of climate-

related risks, and the uncertainty as to how the energy transition will evolve, makes it difficult to determine and disclose the risks and

their potential impacts with precision. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statements

contained in this presentation.

8. It is believed that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements in this presentation are reasonable as at the date of

this presentation but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual

esults to differ materially, including but not limited to the risks referenced above and price fluctuations, actual demand, currency