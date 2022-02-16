Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Woodside Petroleum Ltd
  News
  7. Summary
    WPL   AU000000WPL2

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

(WPL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/16 06:25:04 pm
27.25 AUD   +2.33%
05:54pWOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Update - Proposed issue of securities - WPL
PU
05:44pWOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
05:40pWoodside Returns to Annual Profit Ahead of BHP Oil Unit Merger
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Woodside Petroleum : Corporate Governance Statement

02/16/2022
INCORPORATING

APPENDIX 4E

Annual Report 2021

The Annual Report 2021 is a summary of Woodside's operations, activities and financial position as at 31 December 2021. The Annual Report 2021 is available from

SUSTAINABLE

DEVELOPMENT

REPORT

is a summary of Woodside's sustainability approach, actions and performance as at

31 December 2021. The report is also now available from the Company's website.

CLIMATE

REPORT

The Climate Report 2021 is a summary of Woodside's climate change approach for the 12-month period ended 31 December 2021 and is available from the Company's website.

Additional Information

In this report, we have indicated where additional information is available online like this:

Further information at woodside.com.au.

CONTENTS

1.

Corporate governance at Woodside

3

1.1

Corporate Governance

3

1.2

Governance impacts of merger with BHP Petroleum

4

2.

Board of directors

5

2.1

Board role and responsibilities

5

2.2

Board composition

5

2.3

Chairman

12

2.4

Director independence

12

2.5

Conflicts of interest

13

2.6

Board succession planning

13

2.7

Directors' retirement and re-election

14

2.8

Directors' appointment, induction training and

continuing education

14

2.9

Board performance evaluation

14

2.10

Board access to information and independent advice

15

2.11

Directors' remuneration

15

2.12

Board meetings

15

2.13

Company secretaries

15

3.

Committees of the Board

16

3.1

Board committees, membership and charters

16

3.2

Audit & Risk Committee

16

3.3

Nominations & Governance Committee

17

3.4

Human Resources & Compensation Committee

17

3.5

Sustainability Committee

19

4.

Shareholders

20

4.1

Shareholder communication

20

4.2

Continuous disclosure and market communications

21

4.3

Verification of periodic corporate reports

21

5.

Promoting responsible and ethical behaviour

22

5.1 Woodside Compass, Code of Conduct, Anti-Bribery

and Corruption Policy and Whistleblower Policy

22

5.2

Securities ownership and dealing

23

5.3

Human rights

23

5.4

Payments to political parties

24

6.

Risk management and internal control

25

6.1

Approach to risk management and internal control

25

6.2

Risk management roles and responsibilities

25

6.3

Internal Audit

26

6.4

CEO and CFO assurance

26

7.

External auditor relationship

27

8.

Inclusion and diversity

28

9.

ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations checklist

31

1. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AT WOODSIDE

1.1 Corporate Governance

Woodside is committed to a high level of corporate governance and fostering a culture that values ethical behaviour, integrity and respect. We believe that adopting and operating in accordance with high standards of corporate governance is essential for sustainable long-term performance and value creation.

The Board is responsible for the overall corporate governance of Woodside. This Statement reports on Woodside's key governance principles and practices.

Woodside's corporate governance model is illustrated on page 4. The Woodside Management System (WMS) describes the Woodside way of working, enabling Woodside to understand and manage its business to achieve its objectives. It defines the boundaries within which Woodside employees and contractors are expected to work. The WMS establishes a common approach to how we operate, wherever the location.

The company, as a listed entity, must comply with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules, and other Australian and international laws.

The ASX Listing Rules require the company to report on the extent to which it has followed the Corporate Governance Recommendations contained in the fourth edition of

the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Principles and Recommendations (ASXCGC Recommendations). Throughout the year, Woodside complied with all the ASXCGC Recommendations.

A checklist cross-referencing the ASXCGC Recommendations to the relevant sections of this Statement, the 2021 Annual Report, Sustainable Development Report and Climate Report is provided on pages 31-34.

Information on Woodside's governance framework is also provided in the Corporate Governance section of Woodside's website.

The website contains copies of Board and committee charters and copies of many of the policies and documents mentioned in this Statement, which form part of the WMS. The website is updated regularly to ensure it reflects Woodside's most current corporate governance information.

Woodside's Compass is core to our governance framework and is provided below. It sets out our mission, vision, focus and values of respect, ownership, sustainability, working together, integrity and courage. The Compass is the overarching guide for everyone who works for Woodside. Our values define what is important to us in the way we work.

WOODSIDE

OUR MISSION

AND VISION

Deliver affordable energy solutions and superior outcomes for stakeholders.

OUR FOCUS

We must work as an enabled team to profitably deliver lower carbon energy.

Low cost by making every dollar count.

Design out, operate out, offset and diversify for lower carbon.

Embrace technology to improve business outcomes.

OUR VALUES

RESPECT

WORKING TOGETHER

We give everyone a fair go.

We embrace inclusion and value diversity.

We give and receive feedback and grow.

We are one team.

We listen with empathy.

We build long-term relationships.

OWNERSHIP

INTEGRITY

We set goals and achieve great results.

We are transparent, honest and fair.

We hold ourselves and others to account.

We do what we say we will do.

We learn, including from mistakes.

We build trust by doing the right thing.

SUSTAINABILITY

COURAGE

We keep each other safe and well.

We speak up.

We look after the environment.

We act decisively.

We support our communities.

We embrace change.

APPROVED

Corporate Governance Statement 2021

Woodside Petroleum Ltd

3

1.2 Governance impacts of merger with BHP Petroleum

Woodside's governance principles and practices are reviewed regularly and revised as appropriate to reflect changes in law and developments in corporate governance. Woodside is currently considering the implications of the merger of Woodside and BHP's oil and gas portfolio on Woodside's governance principles and practices. The increased globalization of the Woodside business as a result of the merger, and the listings of Woodside securities on the London Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, will result in new regulatory and governance requirements being relevant to Woodside.

While for the most part, Australian governance standards already align with overseas requirements, there will be changes in process required in some areas. The enhancements to our governance arrangements are expected to include:

  • Updates to our continuous disclosure and securities dealing processes to reflect the UK Market Abuse Regulation (for example, the Continuous Disclosure and Market Communications Policy and the Securities Dealing Policy will require change); and
  • Reviewing our Board Committee structure and remit to ensure it satisfies the requirements of the Sarbanes- Oxley Act.

Any changes to Woodside's public governance policies will be made available on the website, and the 2022 Corporate Governance Statement will provide an update on key changes.

STAKEHOLDERS

BOARD

AUDIT & RISK

HUMAN RESOURCES &

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

NOMINATIONS &

SUSTAINABILITY

COMMITTEE

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE

OFFICER

GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

COMMITTEE

INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE

MANAGEMENT GOVERNANCE AND ASSURANCE

STRATEGY

AUTHORITIES

EXTERNAL AUDIT

__________________________________

WOODSIDE

INTERNAL AUDIT

RISK MANAGEMENT

MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

OPERATING

INCLUDING WOODSIDE

STRUCTURE

COMPASS AND POLICIES

Corporate Governance Statement 2021

Woodside Petroleum Ltd

4

2. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

2.1

Board role and responsibilities

The Constitution provides that the business and affairs of

the company are to be managed by or under the direction of

the Board. The Board has approved a formal Board Charter

which details the Board's role, powers, duties and functions.

Other than as specifically reserved to the Board in the Board

Charter, responsibility for the management of Woodside's

use

business activities is delegated to the Chief Executive Officer

(CEO) who is accountable to the Board. The Board Charter

and the delegation of Board authority to the CEO are

reviewed regularly.

The central role of the Board is to set the company's

strategic direction, to select and appoint a CEO and to

oversee the company's management and business activities.

In performing its role, the Board is committed to setting a

personal

high standard of corporate governance to drive sustainable

corporate performance and to meet good market practice

and stakeholder expectations.

In addition to matters required by law to be approved by the

Board, the following powers are reserved to the Board:

• the appointment and removal of the CEO, any other

executive directors and the Company Secretary, and

determination of their remuneration and conditions of

service;

• approving senior management succession plans;

approving significant changes to organisational structure;

authorising the issue of shares, options, equity instruments

or other securities;

authorising borrowings, other than in the ordinary

course of business, and the granting of security over the

undertakings of the company or any of its assets;

• authorising expenditures which exceed the CEO's

delegated authority levels;

approving strategic plans and budgets;

approving the acquisition, establishment, disposal or

cessation of any significant business of the company;

approving dividends;

approving annual and half-year reports and disclosures to

the market that contain or relate to financial projections,

statements as to future financial performance or changes

to the policy or strategy of the company;

• approving policies of company-wide or general

application;

• appointing the Chairman of the Board;

appointing directors who will come before shareholders for

election at the next annual general meeting (AGM); and

  • establishing procedures which ensure that the Board is in a position to exercise its powers and to discharge its responsibilities as set out in the Board Charter.

2.2 Board composition

The Board is currently comprised of ten non-executive directors and the CEO. Details of the directors, including their qualifications, experience, date of appointment and independent status, are set out in Table 1 on page 8. The Constitution provides that the company is not to have more than 12, nor less than three directors.

Detailed biographies are available in the Annual Report 2021 on pages 62-64.

The Board and its committees actively seek to ensure that the Board continues to have the right balance of skills, knowledge, experience and diversity necessary to direct the company in accordance with high standards of corporate governance and to oversee Woodside's management and business activities.

The Board Charter is available in the Corporate Governance section of Woodside's website.

The key activities of the Board undertaken during the year include:

  • appointing Meg O'Neill as Woodside's CEO effective 17 August 2021;
  • approving and overseeing the entry into a binding share sale agreement with BHP Group for the merger of BHP's oil and gas portfolio with Woodside;
  • taking Final Investment Decisions to approve the Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 developments including new domestic gas facilities and modifications to Pluto Train 1;
  • approving the targeted $5 billion investment in new energy products and lower carbon services by 2030, assuming completion of the targeted merger with BHP's petroleum business;
  • approving the entry into a sale and purchase agreement with Global Infrastructure Partners for the sale of a 49% non-operating participating interest in the Pluto Train 2 Joint Venture;
  • overseeing the completion of the acquisition of the entire participating interest of FAR Senegal RSSD SA (FAR) in the Rufisque Offshore, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore (RSSD) joint venture;

Corporate Governance Statement 2021

Woodside Petroleum Ltd

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

