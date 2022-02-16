Woodside Petroleum : Corporate Governance Statement

Board access to information and independent advice
1. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AT WOODSIDE
1.1 Corporate Governance
1.1 Corporate Governance
Woodside is committed to a high level of corporate governance and fostering a culture that values ethical behaviour, integrity and respect. We believe that adopting and operating in accordance with high standards of corporate governance is essential for sustainable long-term performance and value creation.
The Board is responsible for the overall corporate governance of Woodside. This Statement reports on Woodside's key governance principles and practices.
Woodside's corporate governance model is illustrated on page 4. The Woodside Management System (WMS) describes the Woodside way of working, enabling Woodside to understand and manage its business to achieve its objectives. It defines the boundaries within which Woodside employees and contractors are expected to work. The WMS establishes a common approach to how we operate, wherever the location.
The company, as a listed entity, must comply with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules, and other Australian and international laws.
The ASX Listing Rules require the company to report on the extent to which it has followed the Corporate Governance Recommendations contained in the fourth edition of
the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Principles and Recommendations (ASXCGC Recommendations). Throughout the year, Woodside complied with all the ASXCGC Recommendations.
A checklist cross-referencing the ASXCGC Recommendations to the relevant sections of this Statement, the 2021 Annual Report, Sustainable Development Report and Climate Report is provided on pages 31-34.
The website contains copies of Board and committee charters and copies of many of the policies and documents mentioned in this Statement, which form part of the WMS. The website is updated regularly to ensure it reflects Woodside's most current corporate governance information.
Woodside's Compass is core to our governance framework and is provided below. It sets out our mission, vision, focus and values of respect, ownership, sustainability, working together, integrity and courage. The Compass is the overarching guide for everyone who works for Woodside. Our values define what is important to us in the way we work.
For
WOODSIDE
OUR MISSION
AND VISION
Deliver affordable energy solutions and superior outcomes for stakeholders.
OUR FOCUS
We must work as an enabled team to profitably deliver lower carbon energy.
Low cost by making every dollar count.
Design out, operate out, offset and diversify for lower carbon.
Embrace technology to improve business outcomes.
OUR VALUES
RESPECT
WORKING TOGETHER
We give everyone a fair go.
We embrace inclusion and value diversity.
We give and receive feedback and grow.
We are one team.
We listen with empathy.
We build long-term relationships.
OWNERSHIP
INTEGRITY
We set goals and achieve great results.
We are transparent, honest and fair.
We hold ourselves and others to account.
We do what we say we will do.
We learn, including from mistakes.
We build trust by doing the right thing.
SUSTAINABILITY
COURAGE
We keep each other safe and well.
We speak up.
We look after the environment.
We act decisively.
We support our communities.
We embrace change.
APPROVED
Corporate Governance Statement 2021
Woodside Petroleum Ltd
3
use only
1.2 Governance impacts of merger with BHP Petroleum
Woodside's governance principles and practices are reviewed regularly and revised as appropriate to reflect changes in law and developments in corporate governance. Woodside is currently considering the implications of the merger of Woodside and BHP's oil and gas portfolio on Woodside's governance principles and practices. The increased globalization of the Woodside business as a result of the merger, and the listings of Woodside securities on the London Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, will result in new regulatory and governance requirements being relevant to Woodside.
While for the most part, Australian governance standards already align with overseas requirements, there will be changes in process required in some areas. The enhancements to our governance arrangements are expected to include:
Updates to our continuous disclosure and securities dealing processes to reflect the UK Market Abuse Regulation (for example, the Continuous Disclosure and Market Communications Policy and the Securities Dealing Policy will require change); and
Reviewing our Board Committee structure and remit to ensure it satisfies the requirements of the Sarbanes- Oxley Act.
Any changes to Woodside's public governance policies will be made available on the website, and the 2022 Corporate Governance Statement will provide an update on key changes.
STAKEHOLDERS
STAKEHOLDERS
BOARD
AUDIT & RISK
HUMAN RESOURCES &
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
NOMINATIONS &
SUSTAINABILITY
COMMITTEE
COMPENSATION COMMITTEE
OFFICER
GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE
COMMITTEE
INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE
MANAGEMENT GOVERNANCE AND ASSURANCE
STRATEGY
AUTHORITIES
EXTERNAL AUDIT
__________________________________
WOODSIDE
INTERNAL AUDIT
RISK MANAGEMENT
MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
OPERATING
INCLUDING WOODSIDE
STRUCTURE
COMPASS AND POLICIES
Corporate Governance Statement 2021
Woodside Petroleum Ltd
4
2. BOARD OF DIRECTORS
only
2.1
Board role and responsibilities
The Constitution provides that the business and affairs of
the company are to be managed by or under the direction of
the Board. The Board has approved a formal Board Charter
which details the Board's role, powers, duties and functions.
Other than as specifically reserved to the Board in the Board
Charter, responsibility for the management of Woodside's
use
business activities is delegated to the Chief Executive Officer
(CEO) who is accountable to the Board. The Board Charter
and the delegation of Board authority to the CEO are
reviewed regularly.
The central role of the Board is to set the company's
strategic direction, to select and appoint a CEO and to
oversee the company's management and business activities.
In performing its role, the Board is committed to setting a
personal
high standard of corporate governance to drive sustainable
corporate performance and to meet good market practice
and stakeholder expectations.
In addition to matters required by law to be approved by the
Board, the following powers are reserved to the Board:
• the appointment and removal of the CEO, any other
executive directors and the Company Secretary, and
determination of their remuneration and conditions of
service;
• approving senior management succession plans;
•
approving significant changes to organisational structure;
•
authorising the issue of shares, options, equity instruments
or other securities;
•
authorising borrowings, other than in the ordinary
course of business, and the granting of security over the
undertakings of the company or any of its assets;
For
• authorising expenditures which exceed the CEO's
delegated authority levels;
•
approving strategic plans and budgets;
•
approving the acquisition, establishment, disposal or
cessation of any significant business of the company;
•
approving dividends;
•
approving annual and half-year reports and disclosures to
the market that contain or relate to financial projections,
statements as to future financial performance or changes
to the policy or strategy of the company;
• approving policies of company-wide or general
application;
• appointing the Chairman of the Board;
•
appointing directors who will come before shareholders for
election at the next annual general meeting (AGM); and
establishing procedures which ensure that the Board is in a position to exercise its powers and to discharge its responsibilities as set out in the Board Charter.
2.2 Board composition
The Board is currently comprised of ten non-executive directors and the CEO. Details of the directors, including their qualifications, experience, date of appointment and independent status, are set out in Table 1 on page 8. The Constitution provides that the company is not to have more than 12, nor less than three directors.
Detailed biographies are available in the Annual Report 2021 on pages 62-64.
The Board and its committees actively seek to ensure that the Board continues to have the right balance of skills, knowledge, experience and diversity necessary to direct the company in accordance with high standards of corporate governance and to oversee Woodside's management and business activities.
The key activities of the Board undertaken during the year include:
appointing Meg O'Neill as Woodside's CEO effective 17 August 2021;
approving and overseeing the entry into a binding share sale agreement with BHP Group for the merger of BHP's oil and gas portfolio with Woodside;
taking Final Investment Decisions to approve the Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 developments including new domestic gas facilities and modifications to Pluto Train 1;
approving the targeted $5 billion investment in new energy products and lower carbon services by 2030, assuming completion of the targeted merger with BHP's petroleum business;
approving the entry into a sale and purchase agreement with Global Infrastructure Partners for the sale of a 49% non-operating participating interest in the Pluto Train 2 Joint Venture;
overseeing the completion of the acquisition of the entire participating interest of FAR Senegal RSSD SA (FAR) in the Rufisque Offshore, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore (RSSD) joint venture;
Corporate Governance Statement 2021
Woodside Petroleum Ltd
5
