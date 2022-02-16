Woodside Petroleum : Corporate Governance Statement

1.1 Corporate Governance

Woodside is committed to a high level of corporate governance and fostering a culture that values ethical behaviour, integrity and respect. We believe that adopting and operating in accordance with high standards of corporate governance is essential for sustainable long-term performance and value creation.

The Board is responsible for the overall corporate governance of Woodside. This Statement reports on Woodside's key governance principles and practices.

Woodside's corporate governance model is illustrated on page 4. The Woodside Management System (WMS) describes the Woodside way of working, enabling Woodside to understand and manage its business to achieve its objectives. It defines the boundaries within which Woodside employees and contractors are expected to work. The WMS establishes a common approach to how we operate, wherever the location.

The company, as a listed entity, must comply with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules, and other Australian and international laws.

The ASX Listing Rules require the company to report on the extent to which it has followed the Corporate Governance Recommendations contained in the fourth edition of