Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/16 06:25:04 pm
27.25 AUD   +2.33%
05:54pWOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Update - Proposed issue of securities - WPL
PU
05:44pWOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
05:40pWoodside Returns to Annual Profit Ahead of BHP Oil Unit Merger
DJ
Woodside Petroleum : Dividend/Distribution - WPL

02/16/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

WPL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

17/2/2022

Distribution Amount

USD 1.05000000

Ex Date

24/2/2022

Record Date

25/2/2022

Payment Date

23/3/2022

DRP election date

Monday February 28, 2022 19:00:00

2A.4 +Record Date 25/2/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 24/2/2022
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ASX +Security Description
WPL
1.6 ASX +Security Code
17/2/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
WPL
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ABN
1.2 Registered Number Type
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Registration Number

55004898962

2A.6 Payment Date 23/3/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the

dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

USD - US Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per

+security (in primary currency) for all

dividends/distributions notified in this form

USD 1.05000000

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution

useamount per +security

personal

AUD

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information

Estimated or Actual?

to be released

Estimated

1/3/2022

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this

this dividend/distribution?

dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP

For

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

apart from franking? No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Woodside dividends are determined and declared in US dollars. However, shareholders will receive their dividend in Australian dollars unless their registered address is in the United Kingdom, where they will receive their dividend in British pounds, or in the United States, where they will receive their dividend in US dollars, or in New Zealand, where they will receive their dividend in NZ dollars. Shareholders who reside outside of the United States can elect to receive their dividend in US dollars, payable into a US financial institution account. Shareholders must make an election to alter their dividend currency on or before the election date of Monday, 28 February 2022 by contacting the Woodside share registry on 1300 558 507 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4632 (outside Australia).

Currency conversion will be based on the foreign currency exchange rates on the record date of Friday, 25 February 2022.

Shareholders who reside outside of the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia may elect to receive their dividend electronically in their local currency using the share registry's Global Wire Payment Service. For a list of currencies offered and how to subscribe to the service, shareholders should contact the share registry.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD

GBP - Pound Sterling

GBP

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Estimated

1/3/2022

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

Shareholders who reside outside of the United States can elect to receive their dividend in US dollars, payable into a US financial institution account.

Shareholders must make an election to alter their dividend currency on or before the election date of Monday, 28 February 2022 by contacting the Woodside share registry on 1300 558 507 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4632 (outside Australia).

Currency conversion will be based on the foreign currency exchange rates on the record date of Friday, 25 February 2022.

Shareholders who reside outside of the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia may elect to receive their dividend electronically in their local currency using the share registry's Global Wire Payment Service. For a list of currencies offered and how to subscribe to the service, shareholders should contact the share registry.

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be

received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Monday February 28, 2022 19:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Contact the Woodside share registry on 1300 558 507 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4632 (outside Australia).

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

this time?

use

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

USD 1.05000000

3A.2

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

personal

3A.3

Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

franked

100.0000 %

3A.4

Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

+security

USD 1.05000000

3A.6

Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

USD 0.00000000

3A.7

Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign

income amount per security USD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

USD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

For

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election

4A.3 DRP discount rate

notices to share registry under DRP

1.5000 %

Monday February 28, 2022 19:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

1/3/2022

14/3/2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 22:33:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
