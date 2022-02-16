Woodside Petroleum : Dividend/Distribution - WPL

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Woodside dividends are determined and declared in US dollars. However, shareholders will receive their dividend in Australian dollars unless their registered address is in the United Kingdom, where they will receive their dividend in British pounds, or in the United States, where they will receive their dividend in US dollars, or in New Zealand, where they will receive their dividend in NZ dollars. Shareholders who reside outside of the United States can elect to receive their dividend in US dollars, payable into a US financial institution account. Shareholders must make an election to alter their dividend currency on or before the election date of Monday, 28 February 2022 by contacting the Woodside share registry on 1300 558 507 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4632 (outside Australia).

Currency conversion will be based on the foreign currency exchange rates on the record date of Friday, 25 February 2022.

Shareholders who reside outside of the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia may elect to receive their dividend electronically in their local currency using the share registry's Global Wire Payment Service. For a list of currencies offered and how to subscribe to the service, shareholders should contact the share registry.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency Payment currency equivalent amount per security AUD - Australian Dollar AUD GBP - Pound Sterling GBP NZD - New Zealand Dollar NZD

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange Estimated or Actual? rates not known, date for information to be released Estimated 1/3/2022

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be