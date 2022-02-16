Woodside Petroleum : Full-Year 2021 Results and Briefing
02/16/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Thursday, 17 February 2022
WOODSIDE FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS
Woodside has recorded full-year net profit after tax (NPAT) of US$1,983 million. Production was 91.1 MMboe and operating cash flow was $3,792 million.
The directors have declared a final dividend of US 105 cents per share (cps), bringing the full-year fully franked dividend to US 135 cps. The dividend is based on the underlying NPAT of $1,620 million.
Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said 2021 was a transformative year in which the foundations were laid for the company's future.
"Woodside ended 2021 in a strong financial position. Our higher underlying full-year profit of $1,620 million and free cash flow of $851 million reflected our consistent operational performance, the improved price environment for our products and the proactive decisions made to manage our sales portfolio.
"The value-creating decisions taken in 2021 are expected to transform Woodside, consolidate our financial strength, diversify our portfolio and enable us to thrive through the energy transition.
"November 2021 could be recorded as the most remarkable month in Woodside's 67-year history, with the agreement to merge with BHP's petroleum business and the final investment decisions on the Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 projects.
"Our agreement to merge with BHP's petroleum business is expected to create a global energy company which would have the cash generation and balance sheet strength to deliver shareholder returns through economic cycles, opportunities to realise ongoing synergies and greater capacity to participate in the energy transition.
"Completion of the merger is targeted for early June 2022, subject to a shareholder vote on the transaction targeted for 19 May 2022.
"The significant cash flow generated by the Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 projects is expected to provide returns to shareholders and help fund Woodside's future developments and new energy investments.
"An important consequence of November's final investment decisions is an increase of over 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent in Woodside's Proved plus Probable (2P) Total Reserves.
"In January 2022, Woodside completed the sale of a 49% non-operating interest in Pluto Train 2, welcoming Global Infrastructure Partners into the project.
"Scarborough gas developed through Pluto Train 2 will be among the lowest carbon intensity sources of LNG delivered to north Asia, where customers are demanding lower-carbon energy to support their own emissions reduction targets. The first cargo is targeted for 2026.
"Execution of the Sangomar Field Development in Senegal is proceeding to schedule with the first well drilled and FPSO conversion activities ongoing. The subsea installation campaign is expected to commence in early 2022 and the project is on track for first oil in 2023.
"Our Australian project teams achieved start-up of Julimar-Brunello Phase 2 and the first phase of the Pyxis Hub ahead of schedule and under budget. Construction of the Pluto-KGP Interconnector was completed, with start-up planned for the first quarter of 2022.
"We had a reserves downgrade on Julimar-Brunello and a reserves revision on the Greater Pluto region following the completion of integrated subsurface studies incorporating 4D seismic and well performance data.
"Our safety performance was disappointing, with our total recordable injury rate increasing to 1.74 per million work hours, in a year otherwise characterised by strong sustainability performance. Our focus for 2022 will be on returning to leading personal safety performance.
"In 2021 Woodside strengthened our commitment to play a part in the world's decarbonisation journey, both by reducing our net equity Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and advancing our plans to invest in the lower-carbon sources of energy our customers are seeking, such as hydrogen and ammonia.
"Through the year we made progress with our proposed hydrogen projects H2Perth, H2TAS and H2OK, and launched studies of large-scale solar energy and carbon capture and storage in Western Australia.
"These proposals are initial steps in our strategy to position Woodside as an early mover in the sector through our targeted $5 billion investment in new energy products and lower-carbon services by 2030," she said.
Financial headlines
NPAT of $1,983 million, up 149%
Underlying NPAT of $1,620 million, up 262%
Operating revenue of $6,962 million, up 93%
Operating cash flow of $3,792 million, up 105%
Free cash flow of $851 million
Annual sales volume 111.6 MMboe
Realised price of $60.3 per boe
Unit production cost of $5.3 per boe
Cash on hand of $3,025 million
Liquidity at year-end of $6,125 million
Net debt at year-end of $3,772 million and gearing of 21.9%
Declared a fully-franked final dividend of US 105 cps, bringing the full-year dividend to US 135 cps
Key business activities
Strategic achievements
Agreed merger with BHP's petroleum business
Achieved final investment decisions for the Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 projects
Completed sell-down of Pluto Train 2 in January 2022
Announced $5 billion investment target for new energy products and lower-carbon services
Operations
Delivered annual production of 91.1 MMboe
Maintained strong operated LNG reliability of 97.7%
Delivered 14% reduction in underlying NWS Project operating costs
Completed significant planned turnaround activity at NWS Project
Achieved start-up of Pyxis Hub and Julimar-Brunello Phase 2 ahead of schedule and under budget
Annual Report 2021
Woodside's Annual Report 2021 provides further detail on our operations, activities and our financial position for the 12-month period ended 31 December 2021.
Sustainable Development Report 2021
Woodside recognises that Environmental, Social and Governance performance is integral to our success. Our Sustainable Development Report 2021 summarises our sustainability approach, health and safety performance, social and cultural impacts and key sustainability topics.
Climate Report 2021
Woodside has released our Climate Report, which outlines our approach to climate change and strategy for Woodside to thrive through the energy transition as a low-cost,lower-carbon energy provider.
Annual General Meeting
Woodside's 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at 10.00am (AWST) on 19 May 2022. Details of the business of the meeting will be provided in the AGM notice. The AGM will be webcast live on the internet.
Full-year results teleconference
A teleconference providing an overview of the full-year 2021 results and a question and answer session will be hosted by Woodside CEO and Managing Director Meg O'Neill and Chief Financial Officer Graham Tiver at 7.30 am AWST (10.30 am AEST) on Thursday, 17 February 2022.
We recommend participants pre-register 5 to 10 minutes prior to the event with one of the following links:
The full-year results briefing pack follows this announcement and will be referred to during the teleconference. The briefing pack and our Annual Report 2021 will also be available on the Woodside website (www.woodside.com.au).
17 February 2022
Disclaimer, risks and assumptions
Disclaimer and risks
•
This presentation contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors, including those associated with oil
and gas businesses as well as those in connection with the proposed merger of Woodside and BHP Group Limited's oil
and gas business (the "Transaction"). The information and statements in this presentation about Woodside's future
strategy, including with regard to the Transaction, are not guidance, forecasts, guarantees or predictions of future events
or performance, but are in the nature of aspirational targets that Woodside has set for itself and its management of the
business. Actual performance against these targets (including all items that are described as a target) may be affected by
only
various risks associated with the Woodside business and the Transaction, many of which are beyond Woodside's control.
Further detail on certain of these risks can be found in the "Risk" section of Woodside's most recent Annual Report which
was released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 17 February 2022. Investors and prospective investors should
review and have regard to these risks when considering the information contained in this presentation. The reader is
cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statements contained in this presentation.
•
It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable as at the date of this presentation but
they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or
trends to differ materially, including but not limited to the Risks referenced above and price fluctuations, actual demand,
currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, reserve estimates, loss of market, industry competition,
environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards,
economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement,
approvals and cost estimates. Some matters are subject to approval of joint venture participants. The targets and
opportunities described in this presentation might also change materially if Woodside changes its strategy.
•
Woodside makes no representation, assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-
looking statement or any outcomes expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking
tatements in this presentation reflect expectations held at the date of this presentation. Woodside does not undertake to
provide ongoing market updates on, or otherwise report against, performance in relation to the information in this
presentation, or in relation to any change in the company's strategy, except to the extent it has a legal obligation to do
so.
use• There is no certainty or assurance that the proposed merger between Woodside and BHP Petroleum will complete on the
intended schedule or at all. Information in this presentation that is presented on a post-merger basis must be read
subject to that uncertainty.
ersonal
•
This document has been prepared by Woodside and relies on information provided by BHP ("BHP Information").
Although Woodside has taken steps to confirm the BHP Information, it has not independently verified it and expressly
disclaims any responsibility for it, to the maximum extent permitted by law. No representation or warranty, express or
implied, is made as to the fairness, currency, accuracy, adequacy, reliability or completeness of the BHP Information.
•
This presentation does not include any express or implied prices at which Woodside will buy or sell financial products.
Notes to petroleum resources estimates
1.
Unless otherwise stated, all petroleum resource estimates are quoted as at the balance date (i.e. 31 December) of the
Reserves Statement in Woodside's most recent Annual Report released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and
c nditions of 14.696 psi (101.325 kPa) and 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.56 degrees Celsius). Woodside is not aware of any
new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Reserves Statement. All the material
assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Reserves Statement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Woodside reports reserves net of the fuel and flare required for production, processing and transportation up to a reference point. For offshore oil projects, the reference point is defined as the outlet of the floating production storage and offloading facility (FPSO), while for the onshore gas projects the reference point is defined as the inlet to the downstream (onshore) processing facility.
Woodside uses both deterministic and probabilistic methods for estimation of petroleum resources at the field and project levels. Unless otherwise stated, all petroleum estimates reported at the company or region level are aggregated by arithmetic summation by category. Note that the aggregated Proved level may be a very conservative estimate due to the portfolio effects of arithmetic summation.
'MMboe' means millions (106) of barrels of oil equivalent. Dry gas volumes, defined as 'C4 minus' hydrocarbon components and non-hydrocarbon volumes that are present in sales product, are converted to oil equivalent volumes via a constant conversion factor, which for Woodside is 5.7 Bcf of dry gas per 1 MMboe. Volumes of oil and condensate, defined as 'C5 plus' petroleum components, are converted from MMbbl to MMboe on a 1:1 ratio.
The estimates of petroleum resources are based on and fairly represent information and supporting documentation prepared under the supervision of and approved by Mr Jason Greenwald, Woodside's Vice President Reservoir Management. Mr Greenwald is a full-time employee of the company and a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. His qualifications include a Bachelor of Science (Chemical Engineering) from Rice University, Houston, Texas, and more than 20 years of relevant experience.
Assumptions
Unless otherwise indicated, the targets set out in this presentation have been estimated on the basis of a variety of economic assumptions including: (1) a US$65/bbl Brent oil price (2022 real terms, inflated at 2.0%); (2) currently sanctioned projects being delivered in accordance with their current project schedules; and (3) applicable growth opportunities being sanctioned and delivered in accordance with the target schedules provided in this presentation. These growth opportunities are subject to relevant joint venture participant approvals, commercial arrangements with third parties and regulatory approvals being obtained in the timeframe contemplated or at all. Woodside expresses no view as to whether its joint venture participants will agree with and support Woodside's current position in relation to these opportunities, or such commercial arrangements and regulatory approvals will be obtained. Additional assumptions relevant to particular targets or other statements in this presentation may be set out in the relevant slides. Any such additional assumptions are in addition to the assumptions and qualifications applicable to the presentation as a whole.
Emissions data
All greenhouse gas emissions data in this report are estimates, due to the inherent uncertainty and limitations in measuring or quantifying greenhouse gas emissions.
Woodside "greenhouse gas" or "emissions" information reported are Scope 1 GHG emissions, Scope 2 GHG emissions, and Scope 3 GHG emissions. For more information on emissions data refer to Climate Report 2021.
Other important information
All references to dollars, cents or $ in this presentation are to US currency, unless otherwise stated.
References to "Woodside" may be references to Woodside Petroleum Ltd or its applicable subsidiaries.
