Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Woodside Petroleum Ltd    WPL   AU000000WPL2

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

(WPL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Woodside Petroleum : Investor Briefing Day 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 05:49pm EST

ASX Announcement

Woodside Petroleum Ltd.

ACN 004 898 962

Mia Yellagonga

Wednesday, 11 November 2020

11 Mount Street

Perth WA 6000

ASX: WPL

Australia

OTC: WOPEY

T +61 8 9348 4000

www.woodside.com.au

INVESTOR BRIEFING DAY 2020

Woodside has risen to the challenges of 2020, delivering exceptional operating performance and demonstrating prudent financial decision-making to protect value for shareholders, CEO Peter Coleman said at the company's annual Investor Briefing Day.

"Despite the constraints imposed by the pandemic, throughout this year our teams have met the highest standards of safety, reliability and production, allowing us to narrow our full-year output guidance to 99 to 101 million barrels of oil equivalent.

"We've made excellent progress at Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 offshore Senegal and expect to complete our acquisition of Cairn's interest in the joint venture before year-end. Sangomar is an attractive, de-risked asset and, as previously flagged, we are looking to sell down our equity to the right partner at the right price over the course of 2021.

"The deferral in March this year of final investment decisions on Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 allowed the project teams to seize the day, extracting additional value by potentially increasing the offshore capacity and optimising the development schedule.

"Scarborough is a globally competitive development which has the potential to be a game-changer for Woodside, producing net cash flow of around $35 billion over its field life.

"We estimate the targeted 20% increase in Scarborough's upstream capacity can be achieved at a very modest capex, with virtually no cost impact on the downstream.

"In terms of both contractor availability and the external LNG market, we expect the timing to be right for final investment decisions on Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 in the second half of 2021. The Scarborough Joint Venture is aligned on this schedule, which would put us on track for first LNG in 2026.

"We also remain aligned with our joint venture partners on the development of Browse as backfill to the North West Shelf. Work is continuing to move Browse towards the front-end engineering design phase, with a final investment decision targeted from 2023.

"This year we are also setting new targets for direct carbon emission reductions in support of our goal to be net zero by 2050. We are now aiming for reductions of 15% by 2025 and 30% by 2030 in our net equity Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared with the 2016-2020 period.

"We plan to achieve these targets using a range of levers: designing out emissions in new and existing facilities, potentially including carbon capture and storage; limiting emissions through efficient operations; and using high-quality offsets.

"Woodside is a resilient hydrocarbon business and our investments in technology and offsets, along with our early-mover activities in hydrogen, build on our existing capabilities in LNG and position us to provide value through the energy transition.

"We continue to provide enhanced transparency into our business, and have recently published a review of the policy positions of industry associations we belong to for alignment with our climate change policy positions," he said.

To access the live webcast of the Investor Briefing Day, please follow the link at www.woodside.com.au. The webcast will commence at 0930 AWST/1230 AEDT.

A copy of Woodside's Investor Briefing Day 2020 slide pack is attached.

Contacts:

INVESTORS

MEDIA

Damien Gare

Christine Forster

W: +61 8 9348 4421

M: +61 484 112 469

M: +61 417 111 697

E: christine.forster@woodside.com.au

  1. investor@woodside.com.au

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

Page 2 of 2

INVESTOR BRIEFING DAY 2020

11 November 2020

www.woodside.com.au

investor@woodside.com.au

INTRODUCTION

Welcome

Overview

Peter Coleman, CEO and Managing Director

Climate

Dr Tom Ridsdill-Smith, Senior Vice President Climate

Developments

Meg O'Neill, Executive Vice President Development and Marketing

Operations

Fiona Hick, Senior Vice President Operations

New energy

Shaun Gregory, Executive Vice President Sustainability

Capital management

Sherry Duhe, CFO and Executive Vice President

Summary and Q&A

Peter Coleman, CEO and Managing Director

Investor Briefing Day 2020

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 22:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
05:49pWOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Investor Briefing Day 2020
PU
11/09REFILE-Australia shares join global rally on vaccine hopes; tourism, oil stoc..
RE
11/08WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Scarborough Joint Venture to accept production licences
PU
10/30Coronavirus, consolidation taking toll on energy jobs
RE
10/29Australian shares close lower as spiralling pandemic stokes recovery fears
RE
10/27Australian shares drop as global virus cases climb, U.S. stimulus deal stalls
RE
10/23Australia shares slip on U.S. stimulus uncertainty, weak manufacturing data
RE
10/22Qantas says Australia virus travel curbs cost it $71 million in quarterly pro..
RE
10/22Spurred by reform, China's niche LNG buyers to pour in investments, double im..
RE
10/21Australia shares near two-week low as energy, financial stocks weigh
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 894 M 3 564 M 3 564 M
Net income 2020 -3 634 M -2 646 M -2 646 M
Net Debt 2020 4 204 M 3 062 M 3 062 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,34x
Yield 2020 3,03%
Capitalization 18 917 M 13 762 M 13 777 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,72x
EV / Sales 2021 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 3 834
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
Duration : Period :
Woodside Petroleum Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 25,46 AUD
Last Close Price 19,66 AUD
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter John Coleman Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Fiona Hick Senior Vice President-Operations
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shaun Gregory CTO, Executive VP-Exploration & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-42.82%12 841
CNOOC LIMITED-35.11%42 499
CONOCOPHILLIPS-48.67%35 808
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-37.64%23 839
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-51.87%23 516
ECOPETROL S.A.-40.39%21 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group