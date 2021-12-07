Woodside Petroleum : Investor Update 2021

Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill has unveiled Woodside's strategy to thrive through the energy transition, including a new target to invest $5 billion in emerging new energy markets by 2030.
"We expect LNG to remain an important part of the energy mix in our region for decades to come, both as a lower-carbon source of fuel for coal-dependent countries and as convenient firming capacity for renewables," Ms O'Neill said at an investor briefing.
"But our significant investment target in new energy is aimed at positioning Woodside as an early mover in this evolving market and supporting the decarbonisation goals of our customers.
"We have a vision to build a low cost, lower carbon, profitable, resilient and diversified portfolio. Woodside aims to do this by leveraging our world-class Tier 1 portfolio and allocating capital to the right opportunities at the right time.
"Our investment decisions are informed by robust market analysis, so we understand macro trends for our products and a range of outcomes dependent on different climate scenarios. Individual opportunities are assessed through a disciplined capital allocation framework and clear investment criteria, always considering the fit with our emissions reduction targets and shareholder returns.
"Woodside's success is underpinned by the commitment of our teams and high performing culture, as well as our application of an environmental, social and governance mindset through the organisation.
"In 2021 Woodside delivered on what we set out to do - tackling costs, achieving final investment decisions on the Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 projects, continuing delivery of Sangomar and progressing our new energy opportunities - plus we announced a proposed merger with BHP's petroleum business.
"The rationale for the merger with BHP's petroleum business is compelling. After completion, Woodside will have a larger, diversified portfolio of long-life assets and increased cash generation to build resilience and support future investment and shareholder returns.
"The merged portfolio would have an exciting pipeline of near-term developments: Sangomar in Senegal; Mad Dog Phase 2, Shenzi North and other attractive opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico; and Scarborough offshore Western Australia. These, together with other potential oil, gas and new energy developments, will provide an enviable hopper of opportunities competing for capital.
"Scarborough truly is a world-class project and the development of its 11 trillion cubic feet of gas through the expanded Pluto LNG facility is a gamechanger for Woodside. The project has an internal rate of return of more than than 13.5% and a globally competitive cost of supply of LNG delivered to north Asia of
$5.8 per MMBtu.
"Recently we welcomed Global Infrastructure Partners into the Pluto Train 2 Joint Venture with their acquisition of a 49% participating interest.
"In recent months we announced progress on four new energy projects: H2Perth and H2TAS in Australia and Heliogen and H2OK in the US. Our projects are designed to be phased, starting small with the potential to build scale. In each case the project location has been chosen for specific reasons, preferably near available renewables or close to market, ensuring they are customer led.
"We expect that in the mid-2020s the transition to new energy will be underway, including the start-up of the first of our own projects," she said.
Notes to petroleum resources estimates
Unless otherwise stated, all petroleum resource estimates are quoted as at the balance date (i.e. 31 December) of the Reserves Statement in Woodside's most recent Annual Report released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and available athttps://www.woodside.com.au/news-and-media/announcements, net Woodside share at standard oilfield conditions of 14.696 psi (101.325 kPa) and 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.56 degrees Celsius). The Reserves Statement dated 31 December 2020 has been subsequently updated by ASX announcements dated 15 July 2021, 18 August 2021, 21 October 2021, 5 November 2021 and 22 November 2021. Woodside is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Reserves Statement. All the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Reserves Statement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Woodside reports reserves net of the fuel and flare required for production, processing and transportation up to a reference point. For offshore oil projects, the reference point is defined as the outlet of the floating production storage and offloading facility (FPSO), while for the onshore gas projects the reference point is defined as the inlet to the downstream (onshore) processing facility.
Woodside uses both deterministic and probabilistic methods for estimation of petroleum resources at the field and project levels. Unless otherwise stated, all petroleum estimates reported at the company or region level are aggregated by arithmetic summation by category. Note that the aggregated Proved level may be a very conservative estimate due to the portfolio effects of arithmetic summation.
'MMboe' means millions (106) of barrels of oil equivalent. Dry gas volumes, defined as 'C4 minus' hydrocarbon components and non-hydrocarbon volumes that are present in sales product, are converted to oil equivalent volumes via a constant conversion factor, which for Woodside is 5.7 Bcf of dry gas per 1 MMboe. Volumes of oil and condensate, defined as 'C5 plus' petroleum components, are converted from MMbbl to MMboe on a 1:1 ratio.
The estimates of petroleum resources are based on and fairly represent information and supporting documentation prepared under the supervision of and approved by Mr Jason Greenwald, Woodside's Vice President Reservoir Management. Mr Greenwald is a full-time employee of the company and a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. His qualifications include a Bachelor of Science (Chemical Engineering) from Rice University, Houston, Texas, and more than 20 years of relevant experience.
