Woodside Petroleum : Investor Update 2021 Transcript

Meg O'Neill: Thank you for joining me for this investor update presentation. It is a pleasure to speak with you today.
I would like to begin by acknowledging the Traditional Custodians of the land upon which I am presenting from today, the Wadjuk Noongar people, and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging. I also extend my respect to all other Aboriginal nations, the future generations and their continued connection to country.
Slide 3 provides an overview of the key topics I will address in today's presentation. 2021 has been a remarkable year. We have made some transformative decisions in the past few months to set us on a path to becoming a much larger company with competing growth opportunities, and a more significant supplier of energy on the world stage. In August we announced the proposed merger with BHP's petroleum business and in November we took the final investment decisions for Scarborough and Pluto Train 2. So now, as 2021 draws to a close, it is an appropriate time to provide an update on how Woodside's strategy has evolved in these pivotal times.
In a decarbonising world, investment decisions need to be made within a robust capital allocation framework. This is how we will continue to responsibly provide the energy the world needs, in the form the world needs. And this will be done with a focus on delivering appropriate returns to shareholders.
I will then spend some time discussing our approach to climate. We have developed a consistent approach across the value chain which considers the investment needed to meet the world's energy demand; how the energy mix may change in the coming decades; and what we need to do now to continue to thrive through the energy transition. This includes what we are doing to manage our own emissions and our approach to the emissions of our customers, known as Scope 3 emissions.
Next, I will move on to our growing portfolio of new energy opportunities and describe some of the work we are doing to build our own capability as well as develop the market for these lower-carbon products.
Finally, I will provide an update on the proposed merger of Woodside and BHP's petroleum business, as well as our Scarborough and Sangomar projects.
So let's get into it.
On slide 4 is a summary of the five key characteristics of our vision for Woodside's future. Striking the right balance between these characteristics will be important in delivering our goal of thriving through the energy transition.
On the left is low cost and lower carbon. Our customers, investors and other stakeholders are increasingly demanding low cost, lower carbon energy. Woodside has a history of low-cost, high margin operational excellence. We are good at it. And we are working on further improving the way we do things to make sure we are "match fit" for the challenge ahead. It is equally important that we provide lower-carbon energy to a decarbonising world.
In the middle is profitable. This will be an outcome of continuing to deliver low cost, lower carbon energy. Profitability in the longer term will also be a function of making the right investment decisions as we navigate the coming years.
Next is resilient, which too is dependent on our ability to remain profitable through various commodity cycles. We test the resilience of our portfolio to a range of energy demand and price scenarios, and these help inform our future investment decisions.
On the right is diversified, which is important to reducing our reliance on any single asset, product or market. The proposed merger with BHP's petroleum business will deliver increased geographic, product and end market diversity. And our strategy to invest in new energy projects will provide additional diversity, which in turn will increase the resilience of the business.
These five characteristics are interdependent, and together will enable us to optimise the value of the opportunities before us and to provide enduring returns to our shareholders.
Slide 5 outlines our strategic framework, which explains in more detail how we are set up to achieve the vision outlined on the previous slide. Woodside has a competitive advantage in the quality of our portfolio. We produce highly valued products from world-class, Tier 1 assets. We exploit our deep knowledge of the value chain to identify new opportunities and enable diversification into new energy products and solutions.
Investment opportunities are assessed through a disciplined capital allocation framework, which includes clear investment criteria depending on the type of investment. The impact on the wider portfolio under different scenarios is considered, along with shareholder returns and carbon emissions, to make sure we are maintaining a profitable, resilient and diversified portfolio.
How we allocate our capital is informed by energy market analysis. Analysing the behaviour of the markets for our primary products and forming a view on how things may change tomorrow helps de-risk today's decisions. This analysis helps us evaluate current opportunities and also to position the business to adapt as the energy requirements of our customers evolve.
Of course, none of this will be effective without committed teams working together in a high performing culture. Two aspects of workplace culture that are important to me are, the inward focus; that is, how we work together - an engaged, accountable, and diverse workforce making the most of opportunities. And outward; that is, an awareness of our role in broader society - our people applying an ESG mindset to guide responsible decision making at all levels of the business.
Underpinning the success of this strategic framework are three primary enablers. First is safe and reliable operations, which is essential to keeping our people safe and safeguarding our revenue. Second is a strong balance sheet, which provides us the financial flexibility to pursue the right investments at the right time. And third is technology, which enhances our efficiency, delivers lower cost and improves decision making across the value chain.
Moving to slide 6, I recognise that Environmental, Social and Governance factors are integral to our success. The Sustainability Committee of our Board recently endorsed these ESG topics as those that are most relevant to our business activities at this point in time. The topics were identified after consideration of our global presence and feedback from stakeholders.
As you can see, ESG covers a wide range of topics, so I'll mention just a few. For Environment and Biodiversity, strong environmental performance is essential, and we do this by integrating world-class environmental management throughout the life cycle of our activities. We perform research in the areas in which we operate to better understand the potential impacts of our activities on biodiversity and to better manage this risk.
For social and cultural impacts on communities, we are committed to managing our activities in a sustainable way. This is fundamental to the wellbeing of our workforce, our communities and our environment.
For Corporate Governance, we believe that adopting and operating in accordance with high standards of corporate governance is essential for sustainable long-term performance and value creation.
Onto slide 7, I mentioned earlier that business planning and capital allocation decisions are informed by energy market analysis. As an example of particular relevance given where we are in the energy transition, here are the four scenarios published by the International Energy Agency modelling a range of pathways by which the energy transition could unfold. They range from the Stated Policies scenario at one end, which assumes the implementation of climate policies already announced, through to a Net Zero Emissions 2050 scenario at the other, which incorporates further actions required to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Each scenario contains different outcomes for the forecast for energy including from oil, gas and hydrogen, and hence the investment required to develop these energy sources. Under all four scenarios, significant investment is expected in oil and gas, with growing hydrogen investment required especially in the Net Zero 2050 scenario. Even in the Net Zero scenario, the forecast cumulative investment in oil and gas needed to meet the world's energy needs is immense at approximately $10 trillion. It is clear there is an important role for oil, gas and hydrogen, and our strategy to develop a diversified and resilient portfolio will help enable Woodside to thrive through the energy transition.
This sort of macro energy market scenario analysis helps our understanding of future opportunities. We also perform scenario analysis on our own portfolio to help our understanding of our own resilience to a range of climate outcomes. Slide 8 shows the indicative free cash flow generated by the proposed combined Woodside and BHP Petroleum portfolios under the same four scenarios on the previous slide.
There are a couple of points to note in this analysis. First, the range of free cash flow outcomes is driven by the different product pricing assumptions across the scenarios. The Stated Policies scenario assumes the highest demand for oil and gas and highest assumed pricing. Likewise, the Net Zero scenario has the lowest.
This analysis indicates that the combined portfolio is robust to a very wide range of future scenarios. Even under the assumptions of the Net Zero scenario we would remain free cash flow positive in the long term, speaking to the value of our low-cost, Tier 1 assets.
The analysis also highlights the value of taking prudent action now to develop a diversified portfolio of growth options including oil, gas and new energy projects, to optimise value as the energy transition unfolds.
It is important to note that this scenario analysis is static, meaning it applies a set of assumptions to the merged portfolio and does not factor in how Woodside might respond to changing market conditions over the period. An advantage of our strategy is the optionality to modify our portfolio composition to optimise shareholder returns under various scenarios as the market evolves out to 2050 and beyond.
Scenario analysis of our portfolio is an important tool to inform investment decisions and influence where we should prioritise the identification of future opportunities.
Scenario analysis at a portfolio and opportunity level underpins all investment decisions. Slide 9 provides some examples of further considerations used when assessing individual opportunities and how we might optimise the wider portfolio. The portfolio assessment includes a range of financial and non-financial metrics
including the impact on earnings per share, free cash flow and the emissions profile. This assessment can apply to acquisitions or divestments, and for evaluating the impact of a new project on the portfolio.
At an opportunity level, project economics such as internal rate of return, payback period and opportunity risk are assessed and evaluated. The aim is having the discipline to move forward only those opportunities that are a good strategic fit. Ultimately, we want to ensure we are making decisions consistent with our vision to build a low cost, lower carbon, profitable, resilient and diversified portfolio.
Moving onto slide 10 and a summary of our capital allocation framework. We have characterised future investments into oil, gas and new energy. Not all energy investments are the same, and these three investment types are fundamentally different in nature and have different risk/return profiles.
For future oil developments we will target an internal rate of return greater than 15% and payback within 5 years. Oil investments can be attractive due to the shorter development cycle and higher cash generation. Subsea tiebacks to existing oil infrastructure can be particularly attractive.
Gas projects typically generate long-term cash flows and tend to be resilient through the commodity price cycle. We will target an IRR greater than 12% and payback within 7 years. The recently sanctioned Scarborough project comfortably exceeded these investment hurdles. Gas projects can also include adjacent hydrogen production, depending on nearby resources and market.
And of course, we also see a significant ongoing role for Woodside's LNG production to support our customers' decarbonisation commitments.
New energy projects tend to carry a lower risk profile as they are not exposed to upstream or resource risk in the way a traditional oil or gas development is. There is also a lower financial barrier to entry, given the lower capital required for development. The lower project risk means a lower return can be expected. We will target an internal rate of return greater than 10% and payback within 10 years. New energy projects can potentially be scaled up to meet demand as the market develops.
The emissions from projects in all capital allocation categories need to be managed to meet our net emissions reduction target of 30% by 2030, and a net zero aspiration by 2050 or sooner.
This capital allocation framework will support value optimisation, shareholder returns and the decarbonisation goals of Woodside and our customers.
Slide 11 outlines our approach to shareholder returns. I have discussed how we are focused on optimising value and shareholder returns through a low cost, lower carbon, profitable, resilient and diversified portfolio. That portfolio, through our safe, reliable and low-cost operations, generates cash which helps fund investment and strengthens our balance sheet.
The Board recently reviewed our dividend policy and determined there would be no change. It remains based on net profit after tax or NPAT, with a minimum 50% payout ratio.
NPAT is an appropriate basis given our capital expenditure requirements for Scarborough and Sangomar in the next few years. The NPAT basis helps preserve cash and protect the balance sheet in periods of low commodity pricing. We will target a payout ratio between 50 and 80%.
In periods of excess cash generation, we will consider additional opportunities to provide returns to shareholders through special dividends and share buy-backs. We can also consider other investments if they meet the criteria of our capital allocation framework and other strategic requirements which I have already spoken about.
Moving onto slide 12, where Woodside's decarbonisation targets are summarised. We are planning to thrive in a lower-carbon future. Our net emissions reduction targets of a 15% reduction by 2025 and a 30% reduction by 2030, with a net zero aspiration by 2050 or sooner, are unchanged and will apply to the proposed merged portfolio. It is important to note that these emissions targets apply to our entire equity portfolio, both operated and non-operated. We intend to achieve them by designing new facilities to be more efficient, operating our existing facilities more efficiently, and offsetting the remainder.
We have also set ourselves a new target to invest $5 billion in new energy products and lower-carbon services by 2030. This significant investment in new energy will position Woodside as an early mover in the new energy market and support the decarbonisation goals of our customers.
Slide 13 describes more clearly how this $5 billion investment will help our customers. It also describes our approach to Scope 3 emissions, which are the emissions generated when customers use the energy we supply.
I am proud to lead a company which supplies the energy needed by our customers to heat homes, keep lights on, enable industry and develop economies. The main markets for our products have all set net zero targets for around the middle of the century and have their own paths to achieve those targets. We expect LNG to remain an important part of the energy mix in our region for decades to come, both as a lower-carbon source of fuel for coal-dependent countries and as convenient firming capacity for renewables. We can reduce our own net emissions, and by supplying LNG help our customers reduce theirs.
Our approach to Scope 3 emissions is three-fold: Invest, support and promote.
Our new energy investment is collaborative. The core of our strategy is to invest in the new energy products and lower-carbon services our customers need as they decarbonise. Like the founding of the LNG industry, this will be a collaborative process. We are working with other companies to study, understand and potentially develop supply chains, production facilities and end markets. This approach helps decrease the offtake risk, as we are developing supply and demand in concert with our future customers. These products, which produce no carbon at the point of use, will help our customers decarbonise. We have made several announcements in the last few months, and I'll come back to them a little later.
We are also looking at developing lower-carbon services. One such example of this could involve Woodside offering the use of a carbon capture and storage facility as a service to third parties to sequester their emissions for a fee.
Under "support", we collaborate with customers and suppliers to realise opportunities that can only be accomplished by working together. Examples of this include the carbon-offset cargoes sold to customers this year. In one instance we worked with a customer to offset the emissions from the production, processing and shipping of a condensate cargo such that the condensate arrived at its destination port with a net zero upstream carbon footprint. There are also things we can do in our own business, such as business travel, use of our shipping fleet and the expectations that we communicate with our suppliers regarding lower carbon footprints.
Under "promote" we advocate for a consistent set of global standards to apply for the recognition and transfer of carbon credits. We were very pleased to see the agreement of the rules to underpin a global carbon market at the recent COP26 meeting, enabling the robust use of offsets in emissions reduction. This year we agreed to participate in the Federal Government's Corporate Emissions Reduction Transparency report scheme. We are also working with customers to improve the standard of carbon accounting and emissions measurement to increase transparency.
I'll now talk about how we see our new energy investment unfolding. Our energy transition plan is outlined on slide 14. We're at the start of a process that will unfold over the coming decade.
