Woodside Petroleum : Investor Update 2021 Transcript

Meg O'Neill: Thank you for joining me for this investor update presentation. It is a pleasure to speak with you today.

I would like to begin by acknowledging the Traditional Custodians of the land upon which I am presenting from today, the Wadjuk Noongar people, and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging. I also extend my respect to all other Aboriginal nations, the future generations and their continued connection to country.

Slide 3 provides an overview of the key topics I will address in today's presentation. 2021 has been a remarkable year. We have made some transformative decisions in the past few months to set us on a path to becoming a much larger company with competing growth opportunities, and a more significant supplier of energy on the world stage. In August we announced the proposed merger with BHP's petroleum business and in November we took the final investment decisions for Scarborough and Pluto Train 2. So now, as 2021 draws to a close, it is an appropriate time to provide an update on how Woodside's strategy has evolved in these pivotal times.

In a decarbonising world, investment decisions need to be made within a robust capital allocation framework. This is how we will continue to responsibly provide the energy the world needs, in the form the world needs. And this will be done with a focus on delivering appropriate returns to shareholders.

I will then spend some time discussing our approach to climate. We have developed a consistent approach across the value chain which considers the investment needed to meet the world's energy demand; how the energy mix may change in the coming decades; and what we need to do now to continue to thrive through the energy transition. This includes what we are doing to manage our own emissions and our approach to the emissions of our customers, known as Scope 3 emissions.

Next, I will move on to our growing portfolio of new energy opportunities and describe some of the work we are doing to build our own capability as well as develop the market for these lower-carbon products.

Finally, I will provide an update on the proposed merger of Woodside and BHP's petroleum business, as well as our Scarborough and Sangomar projects.

So let's get into it.

On slide 4 is a summary of the five key characteristics of our vision for Woodside's future. Striking the right balance between these characteristics will be important in delivering our goal of thriving through the energy transition.