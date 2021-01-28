Woodside Petroleum : Local Groups Supported through Woodside Community Grants

Media Release Woodside Energy Ltd. ACN 005 482 986 Mia Yellagonga Thursday, 28 January 2021 11 Mount Street Perth WA 6000 Australia T +61 8 9348 4000 F +61 8 9214 2777 www.woodside.com.au

Local groups supported through Woodside Community Grants

Woodside has announced that 22 local organisations in the City of Karratha were successful in its most recent October 2020 community grants round.

The Woodside Community Grants program, which runs in two rounds each year, sees up to $5,000 available to support community initiatives in the City of Karratha. It forms part of Woodside's commitment to building local capacity and developing opportunities for community wellbeing.

Organisations pursuing a diverse range of community activities were successful in the October round. For example:

Roebourne Magpies Sports Club will use its grant to support local participation in the summer Karratha Basketball Association competition;

Karratha SES will use its funding to invest in a urine refractometer pen to accurately check the hydration levels of its personnel in the line of duty; and

Empowering People in Communities (EPIC) will use its funding to support the establishment of a crafting courses for their clients.

Other organisations to receive funding included: 6718 Yandi for Change; Baynton Lions Cricket Club; Baynton West Primary School; Bulgarra Junior Soccer Club; CWA Karratha & Districts; Dampier Community Association; Dampier Primary School P&C; Dampier Red Dog Junior Soccer; Karratha and Surrounds Early Years Network; Karratha Community Garden; Karratha Country Club; Karratha Junior Rugby League; Karratha Volunteer Fire Service; Millars Well Primary School P&C; Move Your Body Studio; Pilbara Universities Centre; Tambrey Primary School; Wickham Basketball Association Equipment; and Wickham Community Association.

Woodside Karratha Corporate Affairs Manager Kate Gauntlett encouraged clubs and organisations with an idea or in need of support to consider applying.

"Our local groups play such a critical role in fostering a vibrant, inclusive community. They are a big part of what people love about our community and it's important that they thrive," she said.

The next round of Woodside's community grants program in the City of Karratha will run in March 2021. For further information phone 1800 634 988 or email karrathacommunityrelations@woodside.com.au.