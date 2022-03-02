Woodside Petroleum : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WPL

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
Date of this announcement
Wednesday March 02, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
WPLAB
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
40,414
23/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
55004898962
1.3
ASX issuer code
WPL
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
2/3/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
WPLAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
23/2/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
20,889
Shaun Gregory
Shaun Gregory
19,525
Fiona Hick
Fiona Hick
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Performance Rights, each being an entitlement to receive one fully paid ordinary share in Woodside (ASX: WPL) at the end of a vesting period, subject to meeting vesting conditions. No amount is payable on vesting of the rights.
