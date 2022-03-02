Woodside Petroleum : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WPL

ASX +security code and description

WPLAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

23/2/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 20,889 Shaun Gregory Shaun Gregory 19,525 Fiona Hick Fiona Hick

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Performance Rights, each being an entitlement to receive one fully paid ordinary share in Woodside (ASX: WPL) at the end of a vesting period, subject to meeting vesting conditions. No amount is payable on vesting of the rights.

Further information regarding the terms of the Performance Rights can be found in Woodside's most recent Annual Report, which is available at the following link: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file /2924-02487794-6A1077549?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4. See in particular the remuneration report on pages 69 to 93 and Note E.2 Employee Benefits in the notes to financial statements.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification