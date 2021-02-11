Woodside Petroleum : Resolutions under section 249N of the Corporations Act

ASX Announcement Woodside Petroleum Ltd. ACN 004 898 962 Mia Yellagonga 11 February 2021 11 Mount Street Perth WA 6000 ASX: WPL Australia OTC: WOPEY T +61 8 9348 4000 www.woodside.com.au

RESOLUTIONS UNDER SECTION 249N OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.17A, Woodside advises that it has received a notice seeking to requisition a resolution for consideration at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 15 April 2021. The proposed resolution is attached. The resolution is in addition to the resolutions announced on 8 February 2021.

Woodside is assessing the validity of the requisitioned resolution. The Notice of Meeting to be published in March 2021 will include any requisitions that will be considered at the AGM, together with the response and voting recommendations of the Woodside Board.

Attachment: Requisitioned resolution as provided by the Australasian Centre for

Corporate Responsibility

Special resolution - Annual vote on adoption of climate report To amend the constitution to insert the following clause: