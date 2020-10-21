Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Woodside Petroleum Ltd    WPL   AU000000WPL2

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

(WPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/21
18.57 AUD   +1.59%
05:50pWOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Third Quarter 2020 Report
PU
05:11pCorrection to Woodside Earnings Story
DJ
04:34pWoodside 3Q Revenue Falls on Lower Realized LNG Prices
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Woodside Petroleum : Third Quarter 2020 Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Woodside Petroleum Ltd.

ACN 004 898 962

Mia Yellagonga

Thursday, 22 October 2020

11 Mount Street

Perth WA 6000

ASX: WPL

Australia

OTC: WOPEY

T +61 8 9348 4000

www.woodside.com.au

THIRD QUARTER REPORT FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Performance

  • Delivered production of 25.3 MMboe, up 2% from Q3 2019.
  • Delivered sales volume of 26.7 MMboe, up 10% from Q3 2019.
  • Delivered sales revenue of $699 million, down 9% from Q2 2020 and 42% from Q3 2019.
  • Continued to implement appropriate responses to the combined impact of COVID-19 and lower commodity prices.
  • Conducted an organisational review of the company's future workforce requirements, resulting in an approximately 8% reduction in the size of our direct employee workforce.

Executing a clear plan

  • Executed a binding sale and purchase agreement to increase Woodside's participating interest in Sangomar.
  • Completed drilling activity for Pyxis Hub and Julimar-Brunello Phase 2.
  • Shortlisted to apply for funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) for two renewable hydrogen projects.
  • Concluded first phase of the Greening Australia and Woodside Native Reforestation Project.

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman said year-to-date production of 75.4 MMboe was an increase of 18% compared with the first three quarters of 2019.

"The operating performance of our LNG facilities during the quarter was strong. Pluto again demonstrated high reliability, with LNG production climbing by nearly four percent compared with the second quarter.

"Planned maintenance at Karratha Gas Plant's LNG Train 3 was completed on schedule with appropriate COVID-19 management, and the facility has now returned to full operating rates.

"The changes implemented in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and lower commodity prices are now embedded in our operating model and we continue to pursue opportunities to reduce cost while maintaining safe and reliable operations.

"As expected, sales revenue in the third quarter was impacted by lower realised LNG prices, reflecting the oil price lag in many of our contracts. Pricing in the fourth quarter and in Q1 2021 is expected to be stronger given the improvement in oil price in recent months. In particular, I am encouraged by the strengthening Asian LNG spot price, which is now above $6.50/MMBtu for December deliveries.

"Woodside is increasing its stake in the Sangomar Field Development offshore Senegal and has executed a sale and purchase agreement with Capricorn Senegal Limited for its entire participating interest. The additional interest is expected to increase 2P reserves by approximately 68 MMboe. Delivery of project execution activities continued to plan.

"Processing of new 3D seismic data of the Sangomar field is complete and early interpretation indicates significant seismic resolution improvement. This improved data quality provides additional confidence in the Phase 1 development and is likely to assist in derisking future development phases.

Page 1 of 2

"For the Scarborough field off Western Australia, we have progressed detailed studies for potentially increasing the upstream processing capacity by approximately 20% in order to optimise the development of the large offshore resource.

"I look forward to providing an update on Woodside's strategy and value proposition at our Investor Briefing Day on 11 November 2020," he said.

Contacts:

INVESTORS

MEDIA

Damien Gare

Christine Forster

W: +61 8 9348 4421

M: +61 484 112 469

M: +61 417 111 697

E: christine.forster@woodside.com.au

E: investor@woodside.com.au

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

Page 2 of 2

THIRD QUARTER 2020 REPORT

22 October 2020

Production

Ongoing high LNG reliability

Previous period

Corresponding period

(Q2 2020 to Q3 2020)

(Q3 2019 to Q3 2020)

MMboe

30

-

(0.2)

25.9

(0.4)

25.3

25

20

15

10

5

0

Q2 2020

LNG

Liquids¹

Other²

Q3 2020

MMboe

30

0.3

0.3

(0.2)

25.3

24.9

25

20

15

10

5

0

Q3 2019

LNG

Liquids¹

Other²

Q3 2020

1.

Liquids includes oil and condensate.

2.

Other includes domestic gas and LPG.

Third Quarter 2020 Report

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 21:49:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
05:50pWOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Third Quarter 2020 Report
PU
05:11pCorrection to Woodside Earnings Story
DJ
04:34pWoodside 3Q Revenue Falls on Lower Realized LNG Prices
DJ
01:47aAustralia shares rise on lift from financial, energy stocks
RE
10/16Australia shares finish lower as mining, energy stocks fall
RE
10/14Australia shares drop as vaccine trials halt, stimulus hopes fade
RE
10/13Australia shares edge lower on vaccine trial halts; NZ gains for eleventh day
RE
10/09Australian shares post best week in six months, NZ hits record close
RE
10/06Australian shares end marginally higher ahead of budget
RE
10/05Australian shares jump ahead of budget, Trump's improving health signs add to..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 781 M 3 403 M 3 403 M
Net income 2020 -3 891 M -2 770 M -2 770 M
Net Debt 2020 4 016 M 2 859 M 2 859 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,72x
Yield 2020 3,32%
Capitalization 17 869 M 12 718 M 12 719 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,58x
EV / Sales 2021 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 834
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
Duration : Period :
Woodside Petroleum Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 25,56 AUD
Last Close Price 18,57 AUD
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter John Coleman Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Fiona Hick Senior Vice President-Operations
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shaun Gregory CTO, Executive VP-Exploration & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-45.99%12 404
CNOOC LIMITED-43.29%41 824
CONOCOPHILLIPS-49.90%34 944
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.69%21 124
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-45.52%20 589
ECOPETROL S.A.-43.53%20 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group